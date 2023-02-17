PM arrives in Turkey to express solidarity with quake-hit nation





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pictured with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan upon his arrival at the Turkish Presidency in Ankara. Twitter/@GovtofPakistan ANKARA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Turkey on Thursday to express solidarity with the Turkish people following a violent earthquake. Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Dr. Yousaf Junaid and senior Turkish government officials received the Prime Minister. Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider accompanied the Prime Minister. Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said: I leave for Turkey with a message of unwavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and government of Pakistan. True to the spirit of one nation living in two states, we regard their loss as our own, he added. During his two-day stay, the Prime Minister will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to personally convey his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation for the loss of life and extensive damage. The Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan’s strong commitment to stand with the Turkish people in difficult times and to continue to provide all possible support to the ongoing relief efforts. He will also visit earthquake-affected areas in southern Turkey and interact with Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed there as well as survivors of the earthquake. The Prime Minister spoke to President Erdogan on February 6 and assured him of all possible assistance for rescue and relief efforts following the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey in the morning of that day. All available resources have been fully mobilized to help the Turkish people and the Prime Minister is personally overseeing the relief effort. Pakistan and Turkey have deep brotherly ties and have steadfastly supported each other through every trial and tribulation.

