The Proud Boys seek to appear Donald Trump in seditious conspiracy trial

Leaders of the far-right Proud Boys group, charged in federal court with conspiring to use violence to keep Donald Trump in power, are asking the Justice Department to help them force the former president to testify.

At all relevant times, Trump was president of the United States, and it is the government’s obligation to produce him, attorney Norm Pattis said in court Thursday. His client, Joseph Biggs, is one of five defendants charged with participating in a seditious plot to attack the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Pattis did not explain what the defendants hope to learn from Trump, only that he was joined in the subpoena effort by attorneys for co-defendant Dominic Pezzola. He said he needed the government’s help to serve a subpoena on Trump because the US Secret Service continues to protect the former president.

In opening statements last month, a lawyer for longtime Proud Boys president Henry Enrique Tarrio claimed the former president was responsible for the deadly riot.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

During a debate with presidential candidate Joe Biden in September 2020, Trump told the Proud Boys to step back and stay away. In a cryptic post-election conversation produced in court, Tarrio told a senior aide that the Trump campaign wanted them to continue to show up at rallies but not wear colors identifying themselves as Proud Boys.

President Trump told those people the election was stolen, defense attorney Sabino Jauregui told jurors. Trump told them to go on January 6, and it was Trump who, in his speech on January 6, unleashed that crowd there on Capitol Hill.

The former president has not been tried, Jauregui said, because it’s too hard to blame Trump, it’s too hard to put him on the witness stand with his army of lawyers.

The subpoena effort is almost certain to fail. Lisa Kern Griffin, a law professor at Duke University who studies constitutional criminal procedure, noted that defendants face multiple hurdles in putting Trump on the stand.

We weren’t going to see the former president’s testimony, Griffin said.

Judge Timothy J. Kelly is expected to rule Trump’s testimony admissible at trial. Judge Reggie B. Walton, in another January 6 criminal case in which the defendant sought to put Trump on the stand, ruled last year that the former president’s intent was irrelevant to the reaction of an individual supporter.

The probative value of such testimony is far outweighed by the danger of confusing the issues and misleading the jury, Walton wrote.

Unlike most of the other defendants on January 6, the Proud Boys had ties to people close to Trump. But they would still have to tell the court why they think potential pieces of information might emerge from the presidential testimony that would make a difference in their case, Griffin said. It seems far-fetched to me.

If Kelly allows the testimony, itself unlikely, Trump could claim executive privilege over all the conversations he had while president. If that failed, Trump could assert his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination, given that he is also under investigation for his actions around Jan. 6.

When Trump was subpoenaed last year by lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack, he fought the request on separation of powers grounds; it was dropped when the House Select Committee dissolved after the Democrats lost their majority in the House. Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III decided not to subpoena Trump in his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, accepting documents and written responses from the president instead.

Other federal judges in Washington ruled the defendants could not defend themselves arguing that Trump authorized their actions on January 6.

It would force this Court to accept that the president can in the future protect whomever he wants from lawsuits simply by informing him that his conduct is lawful, Chief Justice Beryl A. Howell has ruled in a case.

