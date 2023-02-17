Sadiq Khan fumes he won’t take ‘any lectures’ from Boris Johnson after ex-PM blasts ULEZ expansion plan

Sadiq Khan has hit back at Boris Johnson’s criticism of the planned expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone, saying he ‘wouldn’t take any lectures’.

The ULEZ zone is to be extended to the whole of the capital from August 29 to improve air quality, with a daily charge of 12.50 for vehicles that do not meet minimum standards.

Mr Khan said he would not follow “any lectures” from his predecessor as London mayor, Mr Johnson, who in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday accused Mr Khan of extending the program to “make money” for motorists.

In the video, Mr Johnson urged people to stop Mr Khan’s ‘crazy expansion plan’, which he called a ‘left-wing tax on people’s lives and livelihoods’.

“It was also the mayor who heard about nine-year-old Ella (Adoo-Kissi-Debrah) 10 years ago who lost her life and did nothing.”

The nine-year-old girl died in 2013 from an asthma attack brought on by exposure to traffic emissions in London. In a landmark coroner’s case, she was the first person to have air pollution listed as the cause of death at an inquest in the UK.

Mr Khan added: “It was also the mayor who, when he became Prime Minister, penalized London over the deal with TfL (Transport for London).

“So we won’t take any lessons from a former prime minister, the former mayor, who ignored the science and ignored the facts.”

Earlier this month, the capital’s mayor wrote to the leaders of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon councils describing their grounds for a potential legal challenge to the measure as ‘wholly baseless and ill-conceived’.

On Thursday, Labor mayor Mr Khan dismissed opposition from local authorities as a ‘vocal minority’ and said he wanted to be on the ‘right side of history’.

Asked what he thought of some Labor MPs also criticizing the plan, Mr Khan said: ‘The proof that this policy is not about party politics is the fact that some people oppose it from the Labor Party as well as of the Conservative Party.

“It’s really important to recognize that in fact the evidence is unequivocal.”

The programme’s controversial expansion outside of London, due to be introduced in August, will draw millions more into its orbit in a bid to reduce air pollution.

But Mr Johnson said: ‘You don’t need an outside London emission area – it’s inside London that has the emissions problem.’

‘You don’t need a very low emission zone for the whole of London like Sadiq Khan is imposing one because by 2030 all new cars in this country will be much cleaner and cleaner anyway. green.

‘There’s only one reason he’s doing this and that’s because he’s bankrupted TfL by his mismanagement of London’s finances, and he wants to raise money from motorists in outside of London and beyond in a way that is completely unreasonable and unnecessary for air quality.

“So stop Khans ULEZ’s crazy expansion plan, fight the ULEZ outside of London, fight their plans to take money out of hard-pressed motorists at a very, very difficult time, and stop this crazy leftist tax on the people’s lives and livelihoods.”

Elliot Colburn, MP for Carshalton and Wallington, told MailOnline: ‘I totally agree [that his focus should be elsewhere]. The problem with ULEZ and the pursuit of motorists in London is that there are currently far more pressing issues which require appropriate action. Despite falling crime rates nationwide, London is still not seeing the benefits.

“We have these violence reduction units that don’t seem to be accomplishing anything and he doesn’t want to talk about it. Our teenagers are being stabbed on our streets and the mayor is nowhere to be found talking about these issues.

Mr Colburn said he has been approached by a plethora of local business owners who are having to pass on the extra costs and losing customers.

Gareth Johnson, whose voters in Dartford, Kent would also be drawn into the zone, said: ‘There are loads of 20mph limits, cameras, the expansion of ULEZ, he’s trying to make that too difficult as possible driving in London.

“It’s not about air pollution, otherwise he would ban all cars. He doesn’t want to ban them, just make money. Provided you can pay 12.50 a day, you can drive as much as you want.

“He’s just trying to fix the black hole in his finances. It will be catastrophic for the people of Dartford who have to travel to London to help with public services.

“The border between London and Kent is at the end of some people’s roads. People will be hit hard by this.

“If he doesn’t make enough money, he will move the goal posts and increase the number of vehicles under the scheme. He has no mandate for that.

Mr Johnson also warned of an ‘exodus’ of emergency service workers if Mr Khan goes ahead with the plans.

He added: ‘He has special measures in place for the Met and London firefighters and yet he is directing it towards the drivers rather than the problems in London.

“Half the police at the Met live outside of London. If they are on a night shift, they will be hit twice by ULEZ.

“There is going to be an exodus of police and rescue workers, it’s as serious as that.”

Defending the plans previously, Mr Khan said ‘toxic air is a matter of life and death’.

Appearing on BBC radio from London, he added: “In 10 or 20 years people will look back at those who oppose the expansion of ULEZ and think they were on the wrong side of history. “

“What is the price of a child who loses his life prematurely? What is the price of around 4,000 premature deaths per year? What is the price of a mother who has to perform CPR on her daughter to bring her back to life?

‘What’s the price of the kids in our town having weak lungs forever? What is the price of adults with illnesses directly attributable to air quality? We can do something about it and I think we should.