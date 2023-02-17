Findings from Trump’s Georgia grand jury report to be released





A Georgia judge is due to publicly release portions of a special grand jury’s final report on Thursday into its investigation into possible election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Earlier this week, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered the release of the report’s introduction and conclusion, along with a section detailing jurors’ concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath.

Those sections “are ready for release” because they do not identify any witnesses, McBurney said in an order Monday. He postponed their release until Thursday to give affected parties time to discuss possible redactions.

The full report will include recommendations on whether anyone should face criminal charges related to Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. But that part won’t be made public, at least not yet, McBurney said.

He ordered Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office to provide periodic updates on the status of his investigation so he can reassess whether other parts of the final report “can be properly disclosed.”

Whether or not to issue indictments rests with Willis, whose investigation is ongoing.

The special grand jury was convened last May to investigate possible efforts to disrupt Georgia’s 2020 election and to recommend whether anyone should face criminal charges.

After sifting through evidence and hearing testimony from dozens of witnesses, including several Trump allies, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.S.C. the grand jury issued its final report in December, recommending publication.

“After reviewing the final report, the undersigned concludes that the special purpose grand jury did not exceed the scope of its mandated mission,” McBurney wrote in Monday’s order. “Indeed, it provided the district attorney’s office with exactly what it had asked for: a list of who should (or should not) be charged, and for what, in relation to the conduct (and consequences) of the 2020 general elections in Georgia.”

But he decided that releasing the full report “at this time is not appropriate”, citing due process concerns.

Georgia was one of several key swing states that narrowly voted for then-Democratic candidate President Joe Biden against Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Trump falsely claimed he had won the election and claimed the result was “rigged” against him, citing a plethora of unfounded conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud.

Trump, his allies and his legal team have sought to overturn his loss to Biden in the general election by challenging the results in Georgia and other key states.

A wave of lawsuits filed in late 2020 by Trump’s campaign have been almost entirely dismissed by the courts. In early January 2021, Trump called Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, and urged him to “find” enough votes for Trump to undo his loss in the Peach State.

Raffensperger refused and the state’s electoral votes ultimately went to Biden after a violent mob of Trump supporters, spurred on by his bogus campaign claims, were thrown out of the US Capitol.

Trump was impeached in the House for fomenting the riot, then acquitted in the Senate. In February 2021, Willis opened an investigation into Trump’s call to Raffensperger.

