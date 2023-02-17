President Joko Widodo stresses that the government respects the FIFA statutes and does not interfere with the PSSI KLB





HELLO JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo stressed that the government will not interfere in the affairs of the Extraordinary Congress (KLB) of the All Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) held on Thursday, February 16, 2023. According to the president, this is in line with FIFA statutes which prohibit the government from interfering with football activities in their country. “The government is not participating, in accordance with the (FIFA) statutes,” President Jokowi said in his statement to the media team after the opening of the Indonesia International Motor Show car exhibition (IIMS) 2023 at JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta, Thursday, February 16, 2023. The KLB PSSI itself was held at the Shangri-La Hotel, Jakarta with one of its agendas establishing the PSSI General Chairman for the period 2023-2027. President Jokowi also hopes that the election of a new president will have an impact on the total reform of the Indonesian football world. “We hope that with a new president, what we hope will happen is total reform. That is our hope, so that our football can come to life and at least ASEAN can. to walk first can we hold, then asia to walk the second we can hold. This is the government’s hope,” he said. As known, the PSSI KLB succeeded in electing the General President and 2 Vice Presidents and 12 Executive Committees of the PSSI for the period 2023-2027. BUMN Minister Erick Thohir was elected President General with 64 votes while AA Lanyalla Mattalitti received 22 votes and Arif Wicaksono zero and Djemi Francais withdrew from the nomination. ***

