Witnesses in Trump election interference probe may have lied under oath – grand jury





Feb 16 (Reuters) – Some witnesses may have lied under oath during a grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, excerpts from the panel’s findings show released Thursday.

The special grand jury also found there was no widespread fraud in the election, despite Trump’s false claims that the vote was rigged against him, and made recommendations to prosecutors on possible indictments for election interference, according to the document.

Those charging recommendations — along with most of the report — remain sealed for now, per a judge’s order, leaving open the question of whether Trump or anyone else could possibly make the leap. object of prosecution.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was not subpoenaed to testify and did not appear before the grand jury, his lawyers said.

Among the 75 witnesses who testified under oath were close Trump allies such as attorney Rudy Giuliani and Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, as well as senior Georgia officials, including Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

“A majority of the Grand Jury believe that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before them,” the report said, adding that prosecutors should consider appropriate charges.

Graham told Reuters when asked about the report’s reference to possible perjury: “I’ll leave it to them to find out. I’m convinced of what I said.”

The excerpts released Thursday – just five pages in all – did not name any specific witnesses or accuse any individuals of crimes.

“The long-awaited major sections of the Georgia report, which don’t even mention President Trump by name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump has done absolutely nothing wrong,” Steven said. Cheung, a Trump spokesperson, in a statement.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney in a Monday order said the report included “a list of those who should (or should not) be charged.” But the judge ruled those details will remain secret for now, fearing those named may not have had an adequate opportunity to defend themselves.

[1/5]Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Florence Regional Airport in Florence, South Carolina, U.S., March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

Perjury in Georgia is punishable by imprisonment from one to ten years.

Steve Sadow, an Atlanta criminal defense attorney, said perjury is usually charged in connection with other crimes. The grand jury’s finding shows “there is something that actually happened and people are covering it up or trying to cover it up.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened an investigation shortly after Trump’s January 2021 phone call to a state official asking him to ‘find’ more votes to undo the election victory of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him by widespread voter fraud. He denied any wrongdoing and accused Willis, an elected Democrat, of targeting him for political reasons.

The Georgia investigation is one of many threats from Trump, including separate investigations by the US Justice Department into his retention of classified documents after leaving office as well as his efforts to invalidate Trump’s election results. 2020.

Unlike a regular grand jury, the special grand jury did not have the power to issue indictments, only recommendations, and the decision to press charges ultimately rests with Willis, the district attorney. If she decides that a prosecution is warranted, she will have to pursue the indictments of a traditional grand jury.

Trump called Georgia’s top election official, Brad Raffensperger, on January 2, 2021, and falsely claimed the election results were fraudulent. A recording of the call has been leaked.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state,” Trump said, referring to the 11,779-vote margin by which Biden won.

Four days later, a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.

Willis also examined a scheme in which a list of alternate voters falsely claimed that Trump had won Georgia in a failed effort to award him the state’s electoral votes rather than Biden.

Reporting by Joseph Ax in Princeton, New Jersey, additional reporting by Jack Queen, Andrew Goudsward, Susan Heavey and David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

