WATCH: PTI workers gather outside Imran Khan’s residence to prevent his arrest





Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers led by Imran Khan reached the former Pakistani Prime Minister’s Zaman Park residence after his bail was canceled due to protests outside the Pakistan Election Commission office (ECP). PTI workers began gathering in their hundreds to prevent any attempt by the police to arrest Imran Khan and shouted slogans against the police and the government led by Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan stayed at the house after he was injured in an assassination attempt on him during a march in Islamabad, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported. PTI leader Musarrat Cheema shared a video of protests outside the former home of the Pakistani Prime Minister on Twitter.

She said the women sitting outside Imran Khan’s residence had clubs and sticks for their safety, while adding that these women were not criminals and belonged to respected families. Cheema added that it would not be easy to arrest Imran Khan and that his supporters and party workers would launch a campaign for Jail Bharo.

Cheema wrote in Urdu: People are being harassed at night by illegally blocking the roads, but those who put up these obstacles for our brave workers are not going to stop and bow down. We have cleared all obstacles and reached Zaman Park, all workers should also reach it soon, we will fight this fascism together.

PTI social media manager Azhar Mashwani said party workers from different parts of the country were working in shifts to stay outside the Khans house. The workers, on the other hand, said they would not leave the site. They also said that the PDM government will have to arrest them first before reaching their leader, while adding that they were supporters of Imran Khan who taught them resistance against the ruling forces in Pakistan.

Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan in April 2022 after the National Assembly passed a vote of no confidence in him.

