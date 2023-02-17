Similar to Noah’s Ark, Merauke Archdiocese Office Building Handed Over, Bishop Mandagi Expresses Gratitude to President Joko Widodo; Beautiful building don’t be arrogant

HIDUPKATOLIK.COM – Thanks to the good work process and the smooth running according to the deadline, the delivery for the construction of the office building of the Archdiocese of Merauke (KAMe) in Merauke, South Papua finally took place on Wednesday 2/15/2023.

The building that was handed over came from the state budget worth IDR 23,936,677 trillion with the implementation of a labor contract of 203 calendar days from June 10 to December 29, 2022. The budget has was used to build a two-storey building with a construction area of ​​1,946 m22 located on an area of ​​3,989.37m2 with specs there are 18 rooms on the 1st floor and 5 rooms located on the 2nd floor of the building which is designed to look like Noah’s ark.

The handover ceremony took place in the presence of the Archbishop of Merauke, Msgr. Petrus Canisius Mandagi MSC, KAMe Vicar General Pastor Hendrikus Kariwop MSC, KAMe Secretary General Pastor Johanes Juenmo Kandam, KAMe Economist Sr. Ambrosia Nainggolan KYM, Head of Facilities Center Head of Settlement Facilities Center for Papua Region Cornelis Sakrim, assistant I Regional Secretariat for the province of South Papua Agustinus Joko Guritno, priests, deacons and brothers and employees of KAMe.

The handover began with the inauguration by the Bishop of Mandagi, Cornelis Sakrim and Agustinus Joko Guritno at the main gate, followed by a check of the rooms and ended with the minutes of the handover held in the chapel on the first floor. .

Bishop Mandagi in his address said that of course it was fitting and appropriate to thank God because with God’s intervention the construction of the new building was completed.

Bishop Mandagi admitted that since the construction of this edifice, he has always prayed that the construction process will not encounter any major obstacles.

“It’s amazing that it was built and completed, there were no hurdles and hurdles as there was good cooperation between the supervisors and custodians of the building as well as the builders and all parties directly involved in the safe and smooth construction process to keep everyone happy and happy,” Bishop Mandagi said enthusiastically.

He also recalled that talking about a building is a way to advance the human being, so that the human can live in peace and quiet so that he can serve the needs of others. Building doesn’t make sense if it’s not backed by good service.

Large buildings should not make us arrogant, but serve as a means of service not only to Catholics but to all walks of life. So that in the end this building presents God himself at the service of humans. This magnificent edifice will be a symbol of religious harmony, he said.

Bishop Mandagi expressed his deep gratitude to President Joko Widodo because the office was built with the permission and approval of the President. Thanks also to the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture and to the Minister of PUPR.

This building is not only for Catholics but for the service of all peoples as well as a sign of harmony between the government and the Church as a sign of unity and brotherhood, he added.

Bishop Mandagi emphasized and advised that this building must be maintained and maintained properly so that it can last for a long time.

The head of the Settlement Infrastructure Center for the Papua Region, Cornelis Sakrim, explained that the construction process of the building from the beginning was carried out through an auction and followed the standards set by the Ministry of PUPR.

Cornelis revealed that his position was at stake in the process of building this office, so everyone was working hard and even the construction of the office was special because they had to rent a house in Merauke so that the foremen could easily oversee the work. workers and builders so that even if the work was expedited within six months, without compromising on quality.

It was very expensive to build, almost all building materials were imported from outside, as Merauke has no rocks, only flat land, he said.

He added that for the next six months, the building would still be under the supervision of the Ministry of PUPR, if there was no immediate suitability, it could be managed again.

Agustinus Joko Guritno, Assistant I to the South Papua Provincial Secretary, representing the government, said that the government and all the people of South Papua praise and thank God for his gift through the central government which granted great attention so that the Catholics of this diocese obtained a very representative diocesan office.

He hopes the diocesan office, which was built with an architectural design resembling Noah’s ark, meaning all living beings were saved in the ark, is the essence of the work of service. Catholic, namely salvation for all mankind.

Helene Yovita Tael (Contributor, Merauke)