Domestic issues caused Imran’s ouster, not the US (Russian envoy)





Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila Ganich said Pakistan’s internal problems caused the ousting of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, not the United States.

Speaking to a private news channel, the domestic policy envoy said that when the United States “asked Imran to conclude his visit to Russia and he refused to do so, it definitely irritated the White House.”

He went on to say that was the ‘factor’ that led to Imran’s ousting but was not the cause, adding that the PTI chairman ‘advocated respect and authority of the Pakistani State” by refusing to end the visit.

When asked if Moscow believed it was the United States that hatched a plot in Pakistan to launch a no-confidence motion against Imran that ultimately led to his ousting, Ganich reiterated that “it is a factor that contributed to the ousting… there were problems inside”. the country already and inside the parliament”.

Read Imran’s policy ‘based on lies’, says PM Shehbaz

“I think the main cause of domestic change and development was domestic, but of course when the United States is not happy with someone, it creates problems, but that’s not the deciding factor,” said the ambassador.

Ganich added that if the former prime minister had not had national problems, he would have remained at the helm of the government despite the “American conspiracy”.

The envoy added that Imran was unaware of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding that if he had known “he would not have come to Russia”.

While talking about Pakistan’s gas project with Russia, he said the project was high on the agenda of a meeting recently held in Islamabad. However, the signing of the project depends on certain commercial agreements.

Asked if Moscow’s proximity to Islamabad would raise eyebrows in Washington, he replied that there was no fear and that Russia had decided to confront the United States directly and openly.

Read more Imran praised for highlighting Kashmir issue in DW interview

“We fear no one, including the United States,” he added.

However, he said the United States is a superpower and has influence around the world.

While talking about the Russian ruble trade, the envoy said he hoped for this to happen because the United States has weaponized the US dollar to preserve hegemony and control over transactions.

“If we want to be independent from Washington, we have to think about using national currencies or regional currencies,” he added.

He also said Russia was working with the Afghan Taliban, adding that it was monitoring the Afghan issue.

“If the authorities in Kabul were stronger, they could face the TTP [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan] much more effectively… we need to help the Taliban increase their counter-terrorism capabilities,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2401498/domestic-issues-caused-imrans-ouster-not-us-russian-envoy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos