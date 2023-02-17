China-Iran joint statement stresses comprehensive cooperation





China Iran photo:VCG China and Iran agreed in a joint statement released Thursday that the two countries will accelerate bilateral cooperation plans and the two countries will join forces in multilateral frameworks to contribute to regional and global peace and stability. The statement covered politics, security and defence, economic development, education and culture issues as well as regional and international affairs, showing that the China-Iran comprehensive partnership has developed in a “mature and stable” and withstood geopolitical uncertainties. , Zhu Yongbiao, executive director of the Belt and Road Research Center of Lanzhou University, told the Global Times on Thursday. The statement was released after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi concluded his three-day visit to China from Tuesday to Thursday, during which he met with President Xi Jinping. The two leaders jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in a wide variety of fields. According to Thursday’s statement, the two heads of state reiterated that developing close strategic ties is a historic choice made by China and Iran as two ancient civilizations in East Asia and Asia. of the West, and which is in the interest of the whole region. Regardless of the development of the international situation, China and Iran are determined to strengthen bilateral relations and promote comprehensive cooperation in various fields. The two sides reiterated their mutual support on core interests and stressed that the peace and stability of the Persian Gulf is important for global security and energy transportation. China and Iran have agreed to further strengthen counterterrorism cooperation and are willing to hold bilateral consultations on related issues and explore the establishment of a bilateral counterterrorism political consultation mechanism, according to the statement. The two sides also agreed to strengthen strategic communication between the defense departments of the two countries, conduct exchanges and cooperation between the two armies at all levels and in various fields, and expand the scale of exercises. spouses and staff training. As for economic cooperation, trade, agriculture, industry, renewable energy and infrastructure were specified in the joint declaration. Zhu said Raisi’s successful visit to China, his first since taking office in 2021, and the fruitful joint statement marked the consolidation and further improvement of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran. based on the consensus and vision of the two Heads of State. and consistent with the interests of both peoples. He also emphasized bilateral cooperation in multilateral frameworks, namely the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and possibly the BRICS. According to the statement, Iran’s membership in the SCO will contribute to regional and international peace, security, stability and development. Iran welcomes China’s initiative to expand BRICS membership and stands ready to lend its strength. Iran’s membership could inspire more countries to join and inject new vitality into these multilateral platforms, allowing genuine multilateralism to flourish, analysts said. Zhu also noted that China-Iran relations have entered a “stable and mature” stage of development, and our partnership is not exclusive, which means that each country can develop ties with a third party, as long as such a relationship does not target the other. Even if the two sides have disagreements on some issues, the major trend of cooperation, based on strategic consensus, will not change, the expert said.

