Boris Johnson denounces unnecessary expansion of ULEZ as a mad left-wing tax designed to raise money from beleaguered motorists

Boris Johnson has accused Sadiq Khan of threatening to impose a mad leftist tax on rushed motorists, in the latest high-profile attempt to derail London mayors’ plans to expand the city’s ultra-low-emissions zone (ULEZ) city ​​by the end of August.

In a video posted on social media Yesterday the former Prime Minister who during his time as Mayor of London announced the introduction of the world’s first ULEZ to the city in 2015 also claimed that Khans planned expansion of the area to include outside London was unreasonable and unnecessary for air quality and is only introduced to help stabilize Transport for Londons turbulent finances.

Under Labor mayors’ plans, the ULEZ inside which motorists will be charged £12.50 a day for driving non-compliant and heavily polluting cars will be extended outside London from August 29, a decision described by Khan as not easy but necessary to reduce toxic air pollution in the capital.

As part of the expansion, a £110 million scrappage scheme will also be introduced, which aims to provide low-income Londoners with grants of up to £2,000 to replace their heavily polluting vehicles.

However, in recent weeks Khan has faced increasing pressure from local authorities to reconsider the expansion. Eleven of 19 councils on the outskirts of London have expressed apprehension about the scheme over issues such as the seven-month implementation deadline (which they say does not give residents enough time to change vehicle), scrapping policy and poor public transport links while some councils have even considered legal action.

Last month, Tory-controlled Bexley, Bromley, Croydon, Harrow and Hillingdon councils issued a joint statement on the expansion, saying they would do everything in their power to prevent it from happening. go forward. They have until the end of February to decide whether to ask the High Court to intervene in the case.

Khan, meanwhile, claimed that the vocal opposition to the expanded ULEZ is just a political strategy of the conservative councils which he says are in the pocket of vested interests.

According to the BBCcouncils keen to initiate a judicial review admit it is unlikely to succeed, but it would nonetheless act as a delaying tactic to entangle the mayor in court and push a decision on the matter closer to the mayor of London 2024 election.

Yesterday Boris Johnson, whose constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip includes Hillingdon, weighed in on the expansion, which he says will hit hard-working families and businesses in the outskirts of London with an unfair tax grab.

In a video posted on social media, the former prime minister said: I know a lot about improving air quality in London. I brought in a lot more bikes, I brought in new hybrid buses, I brought in green electric taxis, and we reduced nitrous oxide by 20% and that was before we introduced the ULEZ for central London.

You don’t need an emissions zone for all of London. Inner London has the air quality problem. And of course you don’t need an outer London emissions zone, an ultra-low emissions zone for the whole of London, like Sadiq Khan is imposing one, because by 2030 all new cars from this country will be much cleaner. and still greener.

He continued: There’s only one reason he’s doing it, and that’s because he put TfL out of business by his mismanagement of London’s finances. He wants to raise money from motorists on the outskirts of London and beyond in a way that is totally unreasonable and unnecessary for air quality.

So stop Khans ULEZ’s crazy expansion plan Fight his plans to take money out of struggling motorists at a very, very difficult time, and stop this crazy left-wing tax on the lives and livelihoods of people. folks.

Responding to Johnson’s claims, a source close to the Mayor of London insisted the expansion will improve London’s air quality as well as the health of the city’s residents.

It shows just how far Boris Johnson has come from the days when he was respected for his environmental credentials, the source said.

The ULEZ has so far had a transformational impact on reducing polluting emissions in the capital, and it is irresponsible to say that people outside London should continue to breathe the dirty air that makes so many Londoners die prematurely each year.

By once again showing his disregard for facts and scientific experts, Boris Johnson is only putting the health of Londoners at risk.

Yesterday’s intervention is not the first time Johnson has added his weight to a debate over charging zones designed to tackle pollution.

Last year, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham hit back at the then Prime Minister after he called plans for a clean air pricing scheme ill thought out and wrong.

A Clean Air Zone (CAZ) was due to come into force in Greater Manchester at the end of May 2022 which would have introduced daily charges for high emission vehicles ranging from £7.50 for taxis to £60 for HGVs, buses and coaches (private cars would have been exempted from the new scheme).

However, the program was suspended last March following a backlash from companies over the cost of bringing vehicles into compliance. In July and August, a new file in favor of a non-paying investment plan was submitted to the governmentwith the revamped initiative to clean up the air we all breathe without worsening the cost of living crisis or hurting local businesses or our economy.

When asked during Premiers’ Questions last year whether Burnham’s original plan was an attack on jobs and opportunity, Johnson, who abolished the western extension of the congestion charge zone in London in 2010, replied: Yes, and as someone who has ever had to deal with bad thinking -outside the low-emission zone, it is totally wrong to lightly impose measures that harm business and do not not much to protect clean air.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester did the wrong thing, and I’m glad we’re delaying it.

In a statement released after the PMQs, Burnham criticized governments’ lack of clarity over the future of UK air quality programs and accused Johnson of playing dishonest politics.