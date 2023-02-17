George Soros, who pledged $1 billion to take on ‘nationalists’ including PM Modi, comments Adani Row





On Thursday, February 16, Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of crony capitalism after claiming the latter had a good relationship with Indian businessman Gautam Adani. Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies. Their fate is linked,” Soros said. He made controversial remarks at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany before of the Munich Security Conference “Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds on the stock market, but failed. Adani is accused of stock market manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards,” the US billionaire alleged. George Soros further accused the Indian Prime Minister of being complicit in the Adani Group’s alleged “misdeeds”. “Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and parliament,” Soros said. He also claimed that the “shakedown” caused to the Indian markets due to the Hindenburg Research report result in “essential institutional reforms” and “democratic renewal”. Soros also alleged that so-called anti-Muslim violence in India spearheaded the “meteoric rise” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The development comes three weeks after US investment research firm Hindenburg Research published a 32,000-word report accusing the Adani Group of stock market manipulation and the use of tax havens. The Adani Group dismissed the Hindenburg Research report as a malicious combination of selective misinformation and outdated, baseless and discredited claims. On January 29, the Indian conglomerate criticized Hindenburg Research with a 413-page report, rejecting the claims made by the latter. However, this did not stop George Soros from denigrating Prime Minister Modi’s integrity and insinuating collusion between the government and the Adani Group. When George Soros pledged $1 billion to fight nationalists In January 2020, the American billionaire pledged $1 billion to start a global university to fight nationalists and climate change, calling them twin challenges that threaten the survival of our civilization. During a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Soros pledged to fund an academic project to fight the erosion of civil society in a world increasingly ruled by potential and actual dictators and climate change. . Soros also claimed the biggest and scariest setback was in India, as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating a Hindu nationalist state. He said: “The biggest and most chilling setback has occurred in India, where a democratically elected Narendra Modi creates a Hindu nationalist state, imposes punitive measures in Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatens to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship. . George Soros, through his Open Society Foundation, which started its operations in India in 1999 by offering scholarships and fellowships to pursue studies and research in Indian institutions, Soros has made great strides in creating troubles in India. In the name of conducting philanthropic activities, the international left-wing organization headed by Soroshas began to extend its tentacles across the country through its active support for anti-Indian elements operating inside India. Over the past decades, George Soros has time and again shown his desperation to wage war against the nationalist government in India through various networks funded by him comprising NGOs, media, intelligentsia, etc. When it comes to his philanthropic work, Soross OSF captured a stronghold in India under the Obama regime. Since entering India, OSF has tried to interfere in the nation’s internal affairs through the vast interconnected network of organizations funded by George Soros. These organizations play a vital role in manipulating the original narrative and take the help of the judiciary and the media to obstruct the national interest. In 2008, the Soros Economic Development Fund (SEDF)folded handswith Omidyar Network, Indian School of Business (ISB) and Google.org to launch their €17m SONG fund to drive investment. Working with other networks, Soros has given large grants to outlets numbering in the millions to manipulate political narratives.

