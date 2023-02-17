US judge releases parts of Donald Trump 2020 election investigation report





The panel probed Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021, phone call with the Georgia Secretary of State.

Washington:

A US judge on Thursday released parts of the report of a special grand jury investigating potential interference by Donald Trump in the 2020 election – making public his claims that witnesses may have lied under oath.

Georgia prosecutors have spent two years investigating whether Trump and his allies committed crimes in a bid to overturn his loss in the southern state to Joe Biden by less than 12,000 votes.

“A majority of the grand jury believe that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before them,” the jurors said, adding that they found no evidence of Trump’s claims of widespread fraud during the trial. the election.

“The grand jury recommends that the district attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes when the evidence is compelling.”

The 23-juror investigative committee, which cannot issue indictments, took testimony from some of Trump’s closest allies, including his fourth chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former attorney Rudy Giuliani and South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on Monday ordered that the report’s introduction and conclusion be made public along with the section on potential perjury.

His full indictment recommendations, including the identities of those in his crosshairs, are being kept under wraps for now as some of the targets may not have had a chance to appear before a grand jury yet. .

Democratic District Attorney Fani Willis will make the final charging decision after presenting the panel’s findings to one of the regularly constituted criminal grand juries in Fulton County, a process that may have already begun.

The panel probed Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021, phone call with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, when he infamously asked election officials to “find” the 11,780 votes that would give him a vote lead on Biden.

He also examined efforts by key Trump allies to supplant Republican activists to run as presidential “voters” at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta in December 2020 and sign certificates falsely claiming that Trump had won the presidential election. the state.

Other investigative leads included allegations of false allegations of voter fraud against state lawmakers, illegal efforts to gain access to voting machines, and threats and harassment against Georgia election officials.

Legal experts have speculated that Trump could be charged under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, allowing prosecutors to argue that Trump and his allies were part of a criminal enterprise .

The investigation, repeatedly described by Trump as a “witch hunt,” comes amid multiple probes into the alleged actions of the former president and his lieutenants following his election defeat.

A congressional committee investigating the 2021 assault on the US Capitol argued in its final report last year that Trump’s team was behind a multi-step plan to cling on to power despite his electoral defeat.

And a semi-independent prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland has issued subpoenas to Trump administration officials and election officials in Georgia and other swing states as part of a criminal investigation into the same effort.

Trump Vice President Mike Pence is among those who received a subpoena, and CNN reported Thursday that Meadows was also subpoenaed in January.

