Indonesia takes the lead on Myanmar: time is running out

Southeast Asians are looking to ASEAN’s titular leader, Indonesia, to take the lead in resolving the political crisis in Myanmar. But Jakarta’s first steps as ASEAN president leave much to be desired.

Hopes are high that Jakarta, which had expertly led ASEAN during its last chairmanship of the grouping, will pull its weight and rally its ASEAN colleagues to find a laudable response to the Myanmar crisis. There are high expectations for how Indonesia would propose to implement the 2022 ASEAN summits Review and decision on the 2021 Five Point Consensus (5FP) on Myanmar.

On February 4, Indonesia kicked off the year as ASEAN Chair with the retreat of ASEAN Foreign Ministers (AMM). THE retirement provides the President with an opportunity to discuss and set the ASEAN agenda for the year, including strategies for implementing the ASEAN Summit directives. The chairs statement walking out of the meeting, however, was disappointing. Taken together, ASEAN’s current efforts towards Myanmar are indeed disappointing: multiple cooks have added different ingredients, but it’s still a bland Burmese broth.

Admittedly, all the key players, old and new, were present at the retreat: all the ASEAN foreign ministers except Myanmar (Indonesia confirmed the criteria for non-political representation for the Executive Board of State (SAC); predictably, SAC declined to send a representative, leaving Myanmar’s seat empty). The prospective member from Timor-Leste attended the retreat as an observer.

As part of FP5’s call to meet with all relevant parties, Indonesia now offers a more nuanced approach to engaging the SAC and other Myanmar stakeholders. In January, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry announced plans to establish an office of special envoy for Myanmar headed by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Ideally, this office will help anchor the process of engagement beyond the annual rotations of the presidency, an idea that Japan’s special envoy for Myanmar’s national reconciliation Yohei Sasakawa also suggested that ASEAN establish an office in Myanmar to advance the talks at the working level.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo also announced his intention to send a high-ranking general to Naypidaw to share Indonesia’s experience of democratic transition, with speculation on the Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Economic Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan as a potential candidate. Conjecture also abounds as to whether the ancients Foreign Minister Hassan Wirajuda, or Retno (following former ASEAN presidents) could become the special envoy of ASEAN presidents for this year.

Reading the retreat did not disclose details on any of the above. Instead, the meetings emphasized the need for a unified approach from Myanmar, highlighting the divergent views among ASEAN member states on what constitutes constructive approaches to the Myanmar crisis.

To cover their tracks, Thailand did not take the opportunity of the retreat to inform its counterparts of what happened at the regional talks which Bangkok hosted in December 2022. That did not happen, leaving ASEAN member maritime states unaware of what the regional talks discussed. Thailand’s idea of ​​convening a Follow-up 1.5 meeting relaunching the political dialogue seems devoid of content and context. Thailand’s proposal does not appear to have been discussed or consulted with the ASEAN Chairman.

During his official visit to Thailand last Friday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hinted that Thailand could do more and that ASEAN cut out myanmar for now, apparently suggesting suspension before expulsion. But Malaysia’s foreign minister then clarified this comment by Prime Minister Anwars was intended not to distract ASEAN from pursuing closer collaboration for the strengthening of the regional community.

After two years, ASEAN’s approach to FP5 continues to attract mixed opinions. The last Survey of the State of Southeast Asia reveals that 31.5% of regional respondents are neutral about FP5. The highest levels of neutrality come from countries entering or leaving the ASEAN presidency: Laos (61.7%), Cambodia (56.0%) and Brunei (48.3%). The second opinion is that the 5PC will not work with the intransigence of the SAC (21.7%). Coming in third was the perception that 5PC is fundamentally flawed at solving complex problems (19.6%). Singaporean respondents were the most cynical; 41.8% blamed SAC intransigence, more than double the regional average. However, Myanmar respondents (35.7%) tended to view FP5 itself, not the actors involved (including SAC), as fundamentally flawed.

Regarding next steps, 38.1% of respondents prefer ASEAN to engage in independent dialogue with all major stakeholders (in line with FP5), including the National Unity Government, to build trust. The majority of support came from Indonesian respondents, in line with the Indonesian government’s decision to open communications with several Myanmar stakeholders. Southeast Asians do not seem as optimistic as in 2022 about a coordinated and unified approach with international partners. This year has seen a drop from 24.4% in 2022 to just 15.1% of respondents who see this as the best way forward. This may be due to the fact that the European Union and other concerned parties are now concerned about the war in Ukraine.

Indonesia has its work cut out for it. The SAC, having extended its mandate for another six months, is determined to advance its electoral plans at a date yet to be announced. The SAC election plans add a not entirely unexpected variable to ASEAN’s approach.

Indonesia should propose an implementation plan for FP5, with measurable indicators and a precise timetable. It is imperative that ASEAN collectively decides on a united response to the SAC movements, including whether ASEAN can play a proactive role in ensuring that all elections in Myanmar are free and fair, and above all, satisfy the will of the Myanmar people. The elections will be monitored by the international community. At the very least, amid heightened expectations and scrutiny, ASEAN cannot afford to be seen as complicit in whitewashing polls that exclude key political players or ignore popular sentiment.

But a united approach is easier asked for than achieved. As Prime Minister Anwar recalls: Constructive engagement or the ASEAN path needs to be revised on Myanmar as it doesn’t seem to be working. Indonesia is counting on a lot of goodwill, but time is running out. The goodwill may well be eroded unless something that ASEAN members and partners can rally around is produced soon.

