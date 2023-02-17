Oof, Donald Trump’s lawyers are in trouble now.





The news this week that Trump attorney Evan Corcoran invoked attorney-client privilege in an attempt to avoid providing additional testimony in the DOJ investigation into the Mar-a-Lago case may seem like another potential impediment to the special advocates’ ability to complete this investigation. Yet the DOJ’s response, seeking to constrain Corcoran’s testimony based on the criminal fraud exception to solicitor-client privilege, not only indicates that the end is near, but that any charges will focus, as I I already wrote about it in Slate, about obstruction of justice.

Invoking the criminal fraud exception, the DOJ told District Court Judge Beryl Howell it had clear and compelling evidence that Corcoran, as Trump’s attorney, was involved in conduct that furthered an ongoing crime when responding to the DOJ and the National Archives is trying to retrieve classified documents. A lawyer who permits a client to violate the law loses the ability to conceal the underlying conduct by invoking solicitor-client privilege. Corcoran was at the center of the obstructionist activity in question, claiming both before and after the issuance of Mar-a-Lago’s subpoena that one of the requested classified documents had been turned over to the National Archives. Corcoran’s key role was to draft a statement signed by another Trump lawyer, Christina Bobb, that a diligent search for classified documents had been conducted and that all such documents had been turned over. About two months later, the FBI Mar-a-Lago search produced over 100 classified documents.

A ruling by Judge Howell that the criminal fraud exception applies would not only further expose Corcoran, but would have a significant impact on other Trump lawyers implicated in a potential filibuster. This includes, of course, Bobb, who signed the bogus diligent search statement. The fact that she apparently added a minimal qualifier to the Corcorans project will likely be taken more as an admission that she knew the statement she signed was inaccurate than a legal shield.

Then there is another Trump lawyer, Alina Habba. As part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and his family members, the AG served a subpoena on the defendants for relevant documents. In seeking to justify the failure to produce these documents, Habba submitted an affidavit in which she told the court that on May 5, 2022, she had diligently searched the appropriate quarters in Mar-a-Lago (including areas searched more later by the FBI) ​​and found no documents responding to the subpoena. During her diligent search, did she come across any of the hundreds of clearly identified classified documents later discovered by the FBI? CNN reported Tuesday that Habba appeared before the Classified Documents Grand Jury last month and was certainly questioned about it. The potential list of other questions is long. Habba is already facing a nearly $1 million fine for filing an unrelated lawsuit against former presidents against a number of his political enemies, a lawsuit ultimately dismissed by the court and described by the presiding judge as a case that should never have been brought, having been brought in bad faith and for an improper purpose. To say that Habba, like Corcoran and Bobb, is extraordinarily exposed as the Mar-a-Lago investigation progresses would be an understatement.

Additionally, assuming Judge Howell finds the criminal fraud exception applies, this decision could impact not just the lawyers involved with the Mar-a-Lago mess. All of Trump’s attorneys involved in the many election-related schemes are also being investigated by special counsel from Rudy Giuliani to Sidney Powell, to John Eastman, and facing the same prospect of not being able to use their attorney-client relationship with the primary goal of withholding evidence that the government can use against them. The choice then will be to plead guilty and cooperate with the government to reduce potential jail time or try to defend the indefensible in federal court and face a potentially devastating outcome.

Like Michael Cohen before them, the time for accountability will come for Trump lawyers who disregarded their legal and ethical obligations. Blindly going where their unhinged client ordered them to go will have serious consequences that cannot be avoided. If and when Judge Howell delivers her expected ruling on the criminal fraud exception, it looks like Corcoran, Bobb and Habba will be the first to rise.

