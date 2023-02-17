Biden says three downed objects were likely unrelated to Chinese spy balloon, plans to talk to China’s Xi Jinping Biden

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Chinese spy balloon and other aerial objects downed over North America in recent days, at the White House on February 16. Biden says the three objects appeared unrelated to the Chinese spy balloon and were most likely linked to private companies, hobby or research institutes.TOM BRENNER / The New York Times

US President Joe Biden said three unidentified flying objects shot down over the United States and Canada by fighter jets last weekend were likely harmless search balloons captured in a NORAD net after the fall precedent of a Chinese spy balloon.

In his first public comments on the shootings, Mr Biden sought to reassure the world on Thursday that there did not appear to be a sudden increase in UFOs. He also promised new rules to prevent fighter jets from shooting down harmless planes in the future.

These three objects were most likely balloons linked to private companies, recreational or research institutes studying the weather or conducting other scientific research, the president told reporters in Eisenhower’s executive office building near the White House.

Mr Biden said it was still unclear who the balloons belonged to or what they were doing, but there was nothing at the moment to suggest they were surveillance vehicles used for surveillance purposes. espionage by other countries.

The saga began earlier this month after NORAD (the North American Aerospace Defense Command) tracked a Chinese spy balloon across Canada and the United States before Mr Biden ordered it to be shot off the coast of South Carolina. The president took political heat for not bringing the ball down sooner.

The Pentagon said the episode prompted the US and Canadian military to search more closely for slow-moving objects, which they had previously ignored.

For three days, American fighter jets used Sidewinder missiles to eliminate UFOs over the Arctic Ocean north of Alaska, the boreal forest of central Yukon and Lake Huron west of the Bruce Peninsula.

The objects, according to the US military, were smaller than the Chinese spy balloon, at lower altitudes and did not appear to have the ability to maneuver. Search teams are still trying to find and recover the debris.

We have no evidence that there was a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky. We were now seeing more in part because of the steps we took to increase our radars, Biden said Thursday.

This month’s episodes mark the first time that NORAD, a joint US-Canadian air defense system set up in 1958 to protect against Soviet invasion, has shot down planes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has argued that the shooting down of UFOs, whatever they are, was necessary because of the danger they posed to airplanes. What is very clear is that they posed a threat to civilian travel, to commercial airliners. That’s why the decision was made, said Trudeau, who authorized the shooting of the UFO in the Yukon, earlier this week.

Such reasoning has opened up the possibility that NORAD is now routinely removing errant commercial balloons.

Mr Biden has tried to avoid such a scenario by promising tougher rules for handling UFOs, distinguishing between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that require action, and those that do not. not.

He said there would also be new rules for launching and reporting unmanned balloons to make it easier to identify future flying objects when NORAD detects them. Much of the world’s airspace is currently unregulated, he said, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will work on new international rules.

The president, however, offered little new information about the Chinese spy balloon. He only said he would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the matter and that he had imposed sanctions on six companies linked to China’s spy balloon program.

According to the Washington Post, the US government had been tracking the balloon since its launch in the Chinese province of Hainan. The report raised the possibility that the balloon was originally intended to spy on US military bases in the South Pacific before veering off course.

It also suggests that NORAD was well aware of the craft’s existence, but that the United States and Canada made the decision not to shoot it down when it first entered the North American airspace.

Mr Biden said Thursday that US intelligence was able to study the balloon to see how it operated and protected military sites from espionage as it passed overhead. Pulling it after it floated over the Atlantic sent a clear message that the violation of our sovereignty is unacceptable, he said.