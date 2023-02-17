Tucker Carlson Says Trump Is a ‘Demonic Force’, New Dossier Reveals – Rolling Stone





Fox News hosts and producers have privately shared their doubts about former President Donald Trump’s false allegations of fraud in the 2020 election despite their networks promoting his claims, Dominion Voting Systems, an election tech company , claimed in a new court filing, the NYT reports.

The newly leaked posts are part of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the media giant; Dominion Voting Systems is seeking damages from Fox News for its post-election coverage. Hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, along with others, disparage Trump henchmen including Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani in posts – casting doubt on claims Dominion’s voting machines had rigged the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden, according to the legal filing made public Thursday.

The company also alleges that Fox News hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Sean Hannity gave Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani a platform to lie about the voting process.

“Fox knew,” says the Dominion filing, which cites excerpts from evidence gathered in the prosecution. “Top to bottom, Fox knew ‘the Dominion thing’ was ‘total BS.'” The dossier includes text messages, internal emails and depositions Dominion has collected via Fox News discovery over the past few months .

On Nov. 13, according to the document, Carlson texted one of his producers that Trump needed to admit “there wasn’t enough fraud to change the outcome” of the election, and then texted. a text message that Sidney Powell, one of Trump’s attorneys, was “lying” about having evidence of voter fraud.

In another text exchange a few days later, as noted in the legal filing, Carlson repeated his concerns to Ingraham, writing that “Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It’s crazy.” Ingraham replied, “Sidney is completely crazy. No one will work with her. Same with Rudy. Carlson replied, “It’s incredibly offensive to me. Our viewers are good people and they believe in it. Editor’s Choice

The filing also alleges that Powell told Fox employees and Maria Bartiromo that she was relying on sources that made her unreliable. The lawsuit says that prior to Powell’s Nov. 8 appearance on Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures show, the “evidence” provided by Powell to support his false accusations that the polling company manipulated the election came from a person who described themselves as “internally decapitated” and capable of “time travel in a semi-conscious state.”

That same month, following a press conference where Giuliani and Powell echoed their false claims that the election had been rigged, Carlson went on his show to say that Powell had described “the greatest crime of American history”. Still, Carlson took a step back, admitting that “she never sent us any evidence, despite numerous requests,” and closed her show by expressing her hope that “Sidney Powell will soon come forward with details on exactly how this happened. is produced, and precisely who made it.”

The show received negative reactions from viewers, the filing says.

On January 6, Carlson messaged the same producer and called Trump “a demonic force, a destroyer,” adding, “But he’s not going to destroy us.” Despite this, just three weeks later, the host invited his main sponsor Mike Lindell to his show; Lindell then echoed Powell’s conspiracies on air, even previewing them for Carlson staff.

Fox, in a statement to ABC News, wrote: “There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the heart of this matter remains freedom of the press and freedom of speech. expression, which are fundamental rights granted by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan.

In its motion for summary judgment filed Thursday, per ABC, Fox asserted that “the statements of the Dominion challenges are not actionable defamation because Fox News coverage and commentary is not only defamatory, but also protected by the First Amendment and the doctrines of New York that emanate from it. .”

On November 12, the consequences of the accusations of electoral fraud narrative were felt. In a message that day to Carlson and Ingraham, according to the filing, Hannity wrote: “In a week and a debate they have destroyed a brand that took 25 years to build and the damage is incalculable.

