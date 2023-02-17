Ohio train derailment: JD Vance on trip to eastern Palestine calls on Biden to ‘stop blaming Donald Trump’





Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, during a visit to eastern Palestine on Thursday, challenged President Bidens’ administration to “stop blaming Donald Trump” following the train derailment disaster. train.

“I haven’t spoken to President Biden. My message to him is pretty simple. One, the Department of Transportation, your Department of Transportation, has things to do. Stop blaming Donald Trump, a guy who hasn’t been president for three years, and use the powers of the federal government to do the things necessary to help people in this community,” Vance said, responding to a question from Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson.

Department of Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg waited 10 days to address the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying vinyl chloride and various other dangerous chemicals in eastern Palestine, located near from the Pennsylvania border.

In a tweet Tuesday, Buttigieg blamed Trump, writing, “We were limited by law in some areas of rail regulation (like the brake rule removed by the Trump administration in 2018 due to legislation passed by Congress in 2015), but we are using the powers we have to keep people safe.”

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, held a press briefing in eastern Palestine on Thursday to answer questions about the fallout from the train derailment. (WYFX)

Vance, newly sworn in in January, also called out Biden on Thursday for not hosting a press event himself to bring a response to the disaster in eastern Palestine out of his mouth again weeks later.

“The second thing I would say is that a lot of it is about leadership and just being available to people and making them understand, the biggest concern for the people of eastern Palestine, c is that they’re going to be forgotten in a week,” Vance said. . “When the cameras are gone and the politicians are gone, will there still be people focusing on them? I think the president could do a lot. Just stand in the press room of the White House for 30 seconds and say, people of eastern Palestine, I see you. We weren’t going to forget you. I think that’s an important signal for the president to send.

President Joe Biden, seen before heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his annual physical health checkup, did not speak directly to the East Palestine, Ohio derailment. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Shortly before Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan were due to make remarks at the derailment site, Vance referring to the film from 2000 Erin Brockovich, played by Julia Roberts, when she challenged power company officials to drink the water from the polluted town of Hinkley, California.

“I think if the EPA administrator wants to stand here and tell people that tap water is safe, by all means, they should be ready to drink it,” Vance said.

Vance said he was “extremely frustrated” with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying he hadn’t received a clear answer on “acceptable levels of contamination”. He agreed with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWines’ advice that residents continue to drink bottled water despite extra precautions from water utilities and assurances that the tap water is safe.

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, following the controlled detonation of part of the derailed Norfolk Southern train on Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

“My advice to people is to keep drinking bottled water. We don’t know,” Vance said. “Listen, people say the air is clean. I’d like to believe that’s true. I too have been here for three hours and it doesn’t smell good to me. Especially when we arrived. This morning, I was immediately struck by the smell of the air Fortunately, the air problem is a much shorter-term problem than the water problem.

“It’s on the CDC. It’s the government agency that really needs to focus on that,” he added. “I spoke today to people in state administration who said they believe the CDC is aware of this issue, but we need to stay aware of them because my office is not still haven’t gotten a good answer on safety thresholds.”

The senator also lobbied rail operator Norfolk Southern to do the cleanup as quickly as possible. Although Vance said he probably wouldn’t visit the derailment, opting to stay in town to speak with locals, he said he was stunned by what he saw near Lesley Run Creek.

“I took a stick and stuck it in the creek bed and pulled it out and a chemical shot out of the ground. It’s pretty visually stunning,” Vance recalled. “If you are a resident of this community, how do you trust clean water and safe waterways when chemicals are bubbling up in your own creek. It makes no sense.”

