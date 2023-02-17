Erick Thohir becomes president of PSSI, Italian media: he is Joko Widodo’s campaign machine | AIM





Gol.bolatimes.com – Selected Eric Thohir be president PSSI not just in the national spotlight. In Italy, news that the BUMN minister was in charge of PSSI also made headlines. italian media, The Gazzetta dello Sport underlined the issue of the election of Erick Thohir as President of the PSSI, who is incidentally a former President InterMilan. “Inter, do you still remember Erick Thohir?” writes La Gazzetta at the beginning of the title. “He is the new president of the Indonesian Football Federation” Read also :

Erick Thohir’s message became a mockery of netizens because of the sighting of Yunus Nusi In its review, La Gazzetta briefly reviewed Erick Thohir’s leadership at Inter Milan. In the next paragraph, average Italy he then alluded to the tragedy of Kanjuruhan. “Thohir, who is Indonesia’s Minister of Public Enterprises and one of the most influential people in Southeast Asia, led the federation after a bad tragedy in the history of football,” In the next paragraph, Thohir is then referred to as the campaign machine for President Joko Widodo in 2019. Apart from that, Erick’s older brother is also a talking point for La Gazzetta. Read also :

Elected president of the PSSI, Erick Thohir receives congratulations from FIFA “Thohir is an election campaign machine for the president Joko Widodo in 2019. He served as the President of the Indonesian Olympic Games from 2013 to 2016. His brother, Garibaldi Thohir is one of the Indonesian billionaires, “ At the end of its report, La Gazzetta also mentions President Joko Widodo again, namely Thohir’s relationship with Kaesang Pangarep. “He co-owns Oxford United and Indonesian Premier League club Persis Solo with one of the sons of Widodo, the President of Indonesia,” Read also :

Erick Thohir becomes General Chairman of PSSI, Vietnamese media capitalize on President Jokowi’s message The Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir has officially become president of the PSSI, replacing Mochamad Iriawan. Erick Thohir will lead PSSI from 2023 to 2027. Erick Thohir was elected new President of the PSSI during the Extraordinary Congress (KLB) held in Jakarta, Thursday (16/2/2023). Erick Thohir defeated his closest competitor La Nyalla Mattalitti in the election process for the General President of PSSI. Read also :

Erick Thohir prayed by Dutch players after being elected president of PSSI for the period 2023-2027

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gol.bolatimes.com/read/2023/02/17/114244/erick-thohir-jadi-ketum-pssi-media-italia-dia-adalah-mesin-kampanye-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos