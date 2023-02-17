Corruption scandal deals another blow to Xi Jinping’s football dream

Now Xi’s signature anti-corruption campaign is aimed at the floundering national game.

Alleged corruption at the top of Chinese soccer has left President Xi Jinping’s dream of seeing his country become a global force in the sport farther away than ever.

China’s most powerful leader in decades is a self-proclaimed football fan and wants his country to host and even one day win the World Cup.

A few years ago, Chinese clubs made headlines for spending huge sums on foreign players, but dozens of teams have since folded under the pressure of financial difficulties and zero-Covid restrictions.

Now Xi’s signature anti-corruption campaign is targeting the floundering national game, with at least four senior industry officials in trouble with the law since November.

Chief among them is Chen Xuyuan, president of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), who is being investigated for “serious breaches of discipline and the law”, according to a press release. government sports agency this week.

Former national team manager and Premier League footballer Li Tie was also investigated last year.

The crackdown is “arguably the biggest corruption investigation ever in Chinese football”, said Beijing-based sports consultant William Bi.

The campaign’s impact could be even greater than a corruption push a decade ago that laid bare cases of match-fixing, bribes and gambling, it said. he told AFP.

– Fallen officials –

Former Shanghai docker Chen took over as CFA boss on a promise to launch a “new image” for Chinese football and rein in a league notorious for overspending and financial mismanagement.

But change has been slow and the national team’s poor performance has left them well short of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, with the dismal campaign costing Li his job.

China, ranked 79th in the world, qualified for the World Cup only once, in 2002. They lost all three matches and scored no goals.

Lie, 45, is one of China’s most capped internationals and best known for his spell at Everton in the 2000s.

He was investigated for corruption in November before two other senior CFA officials – Chen Yongliang and Liu Yi – were vetted in January, according to official announcements.

None of the four men’s alleged offenses have been officially revealed and the General Administration of Sports of China did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

China’s early commercialization of elite football has made it “super rich compared to other sports” in the country, said Ping Wu, a lecturer in sports sociology and media studies at the University. British Bedfordshire.

“Where money shines in abundance, corruption is common. It’s a universal phenomenon,” she said.

– ‘A new low’ –

Dark clouds had gathered over the Chinese football industry even before the current onslaught on corruption, with Chinese Super League clubs abandoning the free-spending culture that once attracted big names such as ‘Oscar, Hulk and Carlos Tevez.

Xi’s zero Covid strategy has upended match schedules, emptied stadiums and caused the cancellation of international events such as the Asian Cup in China.

“Many teams are struggling financially and most teams are in arrears,” Bi said.

“It’s a stark contrast to the gold rush of seven or eight years ago.”

There is “no doubt” that the country is lagging behind in its ambition to become a major footballing power, he said, adding: “The development of Chinese football has reached a new low.”

Simon Chadwick, professor of sport and geopolitical economics at Skema Business School in Paris, said corruption was just one element of a “much larger structural and systemic problem” in the Chinese game.

He sees it as “a toxic mix of an authoritarian state and speculative entrepreneurs and investors” who have tried to force its development.

“Nations normally take decades to lay the foundations for success at the elite level,” he said, describing the fury of corruption as an “instinctive response to short- to medium-term failure.”

– Host of the World Cup? –

But Wu is optimistic about the future.

“Corruption is a crisis, but a corruption investigation is not,” she said.

“On the contrary, ongoing investigations demonstrate that the Chinese government is taking steps to clean up the mess.”

And despite major shortcomings on the pitch, “China has become a big power in football sponsorship,” Wu said.

She expects the country to make a stronger push to qualify for the expanded 2026 World Cup and will likely host the tournament in the near future.

China has been on a building spree and has the stadiums to do it.

“Hosting the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has improved China in many sports that were not its strongholds,” she said.

“Similarly, hosting the World Cup finals will promote the healthy development of men’s football in China.”

