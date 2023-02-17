Politics
Corruption scandal deals another blow to Xi Jinping’s football dream
Beijing:
Alleged corruption at the top of Chinese soccer has left President Xi Jinping’s dream of seeing his country become a global force in the sport farther away than ever.
China’s most powerful leader in decades is a self-proclaimed football fan and wants his country to host and even one day win the World Cup.
A few years ago, Chinese clubs made headlines for spending huge sums on foreign players, but dozens of teams have since folded under the pressure of financial difficulties and zero-Covid restrictions.
Now Xi’s signature anti-corruption campaign is targeting the floundering national game, with at least four senior industry officials in trouble with the law since November.
Chief among them is Chen Xuyuan, president of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), who is being investigated for “serious breaches of discipline and the law”, according to a press release. government sports agency this week.
Former national team manager and Premier League footballer Li Tie was also investigated last year.
The crackdown is “arguably the biggest corruption investigation ever in Chinese football”, said Beijing-based sports consultant William Bi.
The campaign’s impact could be even greater than a corruption push a decade ago that laid bare cases of match-fixing, bribes and gambling, it said. he told AFP.
– Fallen officials –
Former Shanghai docker Chen took over as CFA boss on a promise to launch a “new image” for Chinese football and rein in a league notorious for overspending and financial mismanagement.
But change has been slow and the national team’s poor performance has left them well short of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, with the dismal campaign costing Li his job.
China, ranked 79th in the world, qualified for the World Cup only once, in 2002. They lost all three matches and scored no goals.
Lie, 45, is one of China’s most capped internationals and best known for his spell at Everton in the 2000s.
He was investigated for corruption in November before two other senior CFA officials – Chen Yongliang and Liu Yi – were vetted in January, according to official announcements.
None of the four men’s alleged offenses have been officially revealed and the General Administration of Sports of China did not respond to an AFP request for comment.
China’s early commercialization of elite football has made it “super rich compared to other sports” in the country, said Ping Wu, a lecturer in sports sociology and media studies at the University. British Bedfordshire.
“Where money shines in abundance, corruption is common. It’s a universal phenomenon,” she said.
– ‘A new low’ –
Dark clouds had gathered over the Chinese football industry even before the current onslaught on corruption, with Chinese Super League clubs abandoning the free-spending culture that once attracted big names such as ‘Oscar, Hulk and Carlos Tevez.
Xi’s zero Covid strategy has upended match schedules, emptied stadiums and caused the cancellation of international events such as the Asian Cup in China.
“Many teams are struggling financially and most teams are in arrears,” Bi said.
“It’s a stark contrast to the gold rush of seven or eight years ago.”
There is “no doubt” that the country is lagging behind in its ambition to become a major footballing power, he said, adding: “The development of Chinese football has reached a new low.”
Simon Chadwick, professor of sport and geopolitical economics at Skema Business School in Paris, said corruption was just one element of a “much larger structural and systemic problem” in the Chinese game.
He sees it as “a toxic mix of an authoritarian state and speculative entrepreneurs and investors” who have tried to force its development.
“Nations normally take decades to lay the foundations for success at the elite level,” he said, describing the fury of corruption as an “instinctive response to short- to medium-term failure.”
– Host of the World Cup? –
But Wu is optimistic about the future.
“Corruption is a crisis, but a corruption investigation is not,” she said.
“On the contrary, ongoing investigations demonstrate that the Chinese government is taking steps to clean up the mess.”
And despite major shortcomings on the pitch, “China has become a big power in football sponsorship,” Wu said.
She expects the country to make a stronger push to qualify for the expanded 2026 World Cup and will likely host the tournament in the near future.
China has been on a building spree and has the stadiums to do it.
“Hosting the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has improved China in many sports that were not its strongholds,” she said.
“Similarly, hosting the World Cup finals will promote the healthy development of men’s football in China.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
“The 9 attackers should die”: the father of a soldier beaten to death
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/corruption-scandal-deals-new-blow-to-xi-jinpings-football-dream-3790433
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gauchos open up on Campus Diamond against Thunderbirds
- The bird flu outbreak is taking an ominous turn
- Manipulating jumping genes associated with obesity Metabolic Health
- Do you have a family history of cancer? | | McLaren Healthcare News
- More and more talent is poised to leave companies due to misalignment of values
- Major water security concern, India set to rekindle ancient connection with nature (PM Modi)
- Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects territorial deal with Russia – BBC News
- Joe Biden says he will speak to China’s Xi Jinping about ball incident
- Men’s hockey goes to Princeton, #1 Quinnipiac
- Pegula rolls past Haddad Maia into the Doha semi-finals, facing Sakkari
- The teenager was rescued after 10 days under the rubble
- Saudi Arabia builds 3,000 homes after earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria are left homeless