Proud Boys on trial for Jan 6 Donald Trump subpoena plan

Donald Trump could very well find himself on the receiving side of a subpoena from Proud Boys leaders whose lawyers plan to try to force the former president to testify in their ongoing trial related to the 6 January 2021 against the US Capitol. Whether or not the subpoena is actually issued ultimately depends on U.S. District Court Judge Tim Kelly, who according to Politicos Kyle Cheney has not indicated whether he will allow it anyway.

On Thursday, Cheney explained that the chances of Trump testifying appear slim, but noted that of all those charged for their actions around Jan. 6, the Proud Boys may have the clearest case to subpoena the former president. .

Were going to ask the government for help serving Mr Trump, said Norm Pattis, who is defending one of the Proud Boys currently on trial for seditious conspiracy.

The former leader of the neo-fascist and macho group, Enrique Tarrio, alongside four other members, faces charges related to the group’s violent plot to stop the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election and to keep Trump in power.

Cheney detailed part of the trial so far, noting that prosecutors have pointed to the groups’ repeated responses to Trump’s public statements since his September 2020 debate urging the group to step back and be ready for his tweet. of December 19, 2020 urging supporters to attend his January 6 rally. Be there. Will be wild, he wrote.

Cheney adds that given Trump’s explicit reference to the group during the debate and the group’s centrality to the riot that unfolded on Jan. 6, Proud Boys’ lawyers may be able to convince the judge of the relevance of Trump’s testimony.

In April 2022, Dustin Thompson, an unemployed exterminator from Ohio, was the first defendant on trial in the Capitol attack to offer a Trump-made-me-do-it defense to a jury, the New York noted. Times.

If the presidents almost order you to do something, Thompson told the court, I felt compelled to do it. Thompson specifically referenced Trump’s calls for his supporters to come to Washington, DC and fight like hell to prevent the election from being stolen.

Cheney reported on the case brought against the Proud Boys:

Prosecutors say the Proud Boys are singularly responsible for the violence that unfolded, helping to trigger key breaches of police defenses, including the actual breaching of the building itself, when Dominic Pezzola, one of five defendants, used a stolen riot shield to smash a Senate-wing window.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy in late November 2022 for his role in the events surrounding January 6. It’s unclear whether Trump testifying at the Proud Boyss trial could prevent a similar verdict from being reached, but it would undoubtedly make for historical drama in the courtroom.

