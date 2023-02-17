BJP’s Smriti Irani on PM’s remarks

“I urge every Indian to give a proper response to George Soros,” she said.

Shortly after billionaire investor George Soros said Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani’s recent stock market troubles would spur “democratic revival in India” and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “should answer questions”, Union Minister Smriti Irani called on Indians to respond in a united manner. to “foreign powers trying to interfere in India’s democratic processes”.

Calling Mr Soros’s remark a ‘statement aimed at destroying Indian democratic processes’, she said Indians have defeated those ‘foreign powers’ who also tried to meddle in our internal affairs earlier and will do so again . “I urge every Indian to give a proper response to George Soros,” she said.

Senior Congress official Jairam Ramesh, referring to Mr Soros’ remark, said it had “nothing to do with George Soros”, and that the Adani controversy “would spark a democratic revival” was up to Congress, opposition parties and the Indian electoral process.

“Whether the Prime Minister-related Adani scam will trigger a democratic revival in India is entirely up to Congress, opposition parties and our electoral process. It has NOTHING to do with George Soros. Our Nehruvian heritage ensures people like Soros can’t determine our election results,” he tweeted.

Launching a scathing attack on the billionaire, the Union Minister said he was a designated ‘economic war criminal’ who declared his bad intentions towards India.

“The man who broke the Bank of England, and is branded by the nation as an economic war criminal, has now spoken his desire to smash Indian democracy. George Soros, an international entrepreneur, has declared his ill intent to ‘intervene in India’s democratic processes,’ the fiery BJP leader said.

She alleged that these powers are trying to bring down the governments of other countries to ensure that “their hand-picked people” are in power.

“It is clear from his statements that he said funding over $1 billion, especially to target leaders like Prime Minister Modi, is significant,” she said, referring to the billionaire investor known for breaking the Bank of England in 1992.

“Prime Minister Modi has said many times that he can accept criticism, but an attempt against India will not be tolerated,” Smriti Irani added, adding that this is a “war” and that Prime Minister Modi is the only one standing between foreign powers and the citizen.

The Union Minister also warned political organizations likely to support the billionaire for his “attack” on the Prime Minister.

“Any political organization that matches the steps of George Soros will be on display before the Indian electorate,” she said.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi asked why the BJP was doing an entire press conference on Mr Soros, and questioned Ms Irani asking if she had any comments on the interference of the Israeli agency in the Indian electoral process. Ms Chaturvedi was believed to be referring to NSO Group’s ‘Pegasus’ spyware, which has caused a huge political storm in India over allegations of spying on unsuspecting citizens, journalists and politicians.

“Who is George Soros and why is BJP’s Troll Mantralaya devoting an entire press conference to him? BTW, does Mantriji have a comment on an Israeli agency’s interference in the Indian election process? is a greater threat to Indian democracy,” Ms Chaturvedi tweeted.

Who is George Soros and why is BJP’s Troll Mantralaya devoting an entire press conference to him?

BTW, does Mantriji have a comment on the interference of an Israeli agency in the Indian election process? It is a greater threat to Indian democracy. Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) February 17, 2023

“As India’s ties with the United States grow stronger, as India emerges as the world’s 5th largest economy — we must stand united and let these forces know that Prime Minister Modi will not bow not,” the minister said.

“When India became the fifth largest economy in the world, and when the Presidents of the United States, France and the Prime Minister of England publicly expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister of India for enabling employment in those countries , this is the moment when the imperialist intentions of an entrepreneur come to light”, added Smriti Irani.

George Soros, 92, during a speech at the 2023 Munich Security Conference on Thursday, predicted that Prime Minister Modi would be weakened by the business difficulties of Gautam Adani, whose companies have faced a rout massive market after a US-based short seller. Hindenburg released a report accusing Adani Group companies of stock manipulation, “opening the door” to democratic renewal in the country.

Prime Minister Modi “is expected to answer questions” from foreign investors and parliament on allegations of fraud and stock manipulation in Mr Adani’s industrial empire, Mr Soros said, noting that Prime Minister Modi had been “silent” on the subject.

“Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined,” Mr. Soros had said, adding that “Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds on the stock exchange, but it failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed. like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament.

The Hungarian-American businessman, who created the Open Society Foundations to “promote democratic governance”, said Prime Minister Modi “is not a democrat”, alleging that “incitement to violence against Muslims was an important factor in his meteoric rise”. He added that India is “buying a lot of Russian oil at a very cheap price and making a lot of money out of it,” the Financial Times reported.

Soros also said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “mismanaged the Turkish economy”, while in China, “President Xi Jinping’s close association with (Russian President) Putin would hurt him”.

He added that “Xi will not stay in power for life, and as long as he is in office, China will not become the dominant military and political force that Xi aims for.”

Hindenburg accused the Adani Group of engaging in “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud” for decades. The Adani Group dismissed the allegations as baseless.

The Adani Group has lost $125 billion in market capitalization since the publication of the Hindenburg report on January 24.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group company.)