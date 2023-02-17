Here’s what Donald Trump had to say about Nikki Haley





The day after Nikki Haley officially kicked off his presidential campaign, directly challenging former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination, Trump released several criticisms of his new opponent.

Haley was governor of South Carolina before Trump nominated her in 2017 to serve in his administration as a United Nations ambassador. At her campaign launch on Wednesday, she drew attention to her experience in foreign policy. Although the two seemed to work well together while Trump was in the White House, he tried to diminish her expertise in foreign policy by saying that he appointed her simply to get her out of the Palmetto State.

Screenshot of @realDonaldTrump on Truth Social

On Thursday morning, Haley refused to hit back at Trump while on Fox & Friends, saying instead, Donald Trump is my friend…I’m not side-kicking in this race. I kick forward. Joe Biden is the president.

Although Haley fired his punches, that didn’t stop Trump from throwing more at noon Thursday. He reposted various editorials on his Truth Social account that criticized Haley for being an interventionist neocon, a flip-flop and a born loser.

Trump’s campaign also weighed in on his rivals’ story, comparing Haley’s background to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. A campaign email titled, The Real Nikki Haley cites her 2012 interview with The New York Times where she said Clinton inspired her own political career.

The email also attacks Haley for her past support of addressing Social Security and Medicare to get to the heart of what makes government grow.

Haley did not mention Social Security or Medicare reform during his campaign launch, but Trump’s criticism of his past comments appears to parallel President Joe Biden’s criticism of the GOP. In his State of the Union address, he called on some Republicans to want to reform compensation programs.

Biden was the target of loud boos from Republicans during last week’s speech when he said some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security gone. The president made comments regarding ongoing negotiations over a debt ceiling increase that Republicans want to tie to spending cuts.

In a Wednesday night interview with Fox News Digital, Trump welcomed Haley into the presidential race. The more the better, he said in response to the prospect that other members of his former cabinet could also announce presidential campaigns.

In 2021, Haley told the press that she would not run against Trump if he decided to run for president again, promising to speak to her former boss first before making the decision to run. Trump announced his campaign in November, becoming the first Republican to do so. Trump revealed earlier this month in a radio interview that Haley had called him to discuss the prospect of his jump into the race.

Trump said he told her she should follow her heart, adding that she was a very ambitious person, she just couldn’t stay in her place. And I said, you know what? Nikki, if you want to run, you should go out there and run.

On Wednesday, he reiterated what he told Haley. I’m glad she’s running, Trump told Fox News. I want her to follow her heart even though she has pledged never to run against the one she has called the greatest president of her life.

Trump said he was comfortable with the current state of his campaign, pointing to some polls that show him in major states. I’m leading in every poll by a lot of Republicans and Democrats, Trump said. Were going to make America great again.

