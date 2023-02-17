Hundreds of PTI workers camp outside Imran Khans house in Lahore to thwart an attempted arrest





A great drama unfolded at the residence of PTI leader Imran Khans in Lahore as police came in force to arrest him while hundreds of his supporters and party members gathered to resist to such an attempt.

Feb 17, 2023

PTI workers camp outside party leader Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

By India Today Web Desk: A major drama unfolded at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khans in Lahore as police arrived in force to arrest him while hundreds of his supporters and party members would rally to resist such an attempt.

A caravan of police vehicles appeared on the street outside Khan’s posh home in Zaman Park after the former Pakistani prime minister’s bail was canceled. As word spread that the Pakistani police were planning to arrest Khan, PTI workers began showing up in numbers and camped outside his residence chanting slogans.

In scenes that looked more like a World Cup victory celebration than a sit-in protest, supporters of the cricketer-turned-politician were seen waving flags, carrying banners as songs played strong in the background. Those traveling to Zaman Park, on foot and in vehicles, were seen removing and throwing roadblocks.

Meanwhile, a heavy police deployment remained in effect in the area. A long line of police vehicles and prisoner transport vans was visible on the road leading to Zaman Park.

With Khans’ arrest looking imminent, hundreds of PTI supporters, including women and children, began gathering in Zaman Park to thwart any attempt by the police to arrest the party chairman.

PTI leader Musarat Jamshaid Cheema said the whole nation would take to the streets if the government tried to arrest Khan, Dawn reported. Other party activists said they would thwart any attempt to arrest the party leader.

WHAT IS THE ECP PROTEST CASE?

Imran Khan was convicted in the case last October after several protests erupted in Pakistan in response to Toshakhana’s verdict announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He had been released on medical bail after being injured in an alleged assassination attempt in Wazirabad at a rally in November last year.

On Wednesday, Justice Raja Jawad Abbas of the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) in Islamabad noted that Khan was given enough time to appear in court but failed to do so, while his lawyer Babar Awan, in his arguments, urged the court to grant a one-time in-person appearance waiver because Khan had not recovered from a shooting attack last year.

The judge refused to accept the plea and ordered Khan to appear stating that the court cannot award any relief to a powerful person like Khan that is not afforded to an ordinary person.

Finally, the judge refused to extend the bail, leaving the 70-year-old former prime minister vulnerable to police arrest.

Devika Bhattacharya

February 17, 2023

