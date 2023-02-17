UK’s Keir Starmer pledges ‘unwavering’ support during surprise visit to Ukraine – Reuters





Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence. Labor leader Keir Starmer pledged Ukraine would still have his party’s “unwavering support” during his surprise visit to Kyiv on Thursday. Britain’s opposition leader who polls show is on course to become Britain’s next prime minister met Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his first visit to the war-torn capital since Russia invaded nearly ago one year. Prior to his meeting with the Ukrainian president, Starmer visited the Bucha site of the civilian massacre and Irpin, which was devastated by Russian shelling. He met experts in human rights and reconstruction. “It’s amazing to see the evidence of atrocities I saw this morning. Photographs of civilians on the outskirts of kyiv, blindfolded, with their arms tied behind their backs,” he told British channel ITV. “There must be justice in The Hague and there must be appropriate reparation in rebuilding Ukraine.” The visit comes a week after Zelenskyy was welcomed to the UK, where he pleaded for Ukraine to receive fighter jets for its battle against Russia. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Ukraine in November shortly after taking office, while Sunak’s predecessor Boris Johnson, a frequent visitor, made his own impromptu trip even after leaving the 10 Downing Street. The UK’s political response to Ukraine’s invasion of Russia has been surprisingly non-partisan. Speaking in the House of Commons last week, Starmer used the Prime Minister’s normally combative series of questions to underscore his own party’s “full support” for Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces.

