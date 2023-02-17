US and China heat up, Biden ‘hopefully’ in talks with Xi Jinping





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – US President Joe Biden has said he will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the high-tech Beijing spy balloon that the US Air Force shot down on February 4. “I look forward to talking to President Xi and … we will work this out,” Biden said in public remarks Thursday (2/16/2023), quoted AFP. Biden stressed that the United States was not seeking a new Cold War with China. “I make no apologies for dropping the ball. We will always act to protect the interests of the American people and the safety of the American people,” Biden said. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Additionally, Biden will also prioritize resetting US relations with China. “We seek competition, not conflict. This episode underscores the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between our diplomats and military professionals,” he added. The United States has been on high alert since a large white balloon from China was spotted following a series of secret nuclear weapons sites before being shot down off the east coast. However, China itself has confirmed that the balloon that was shot down on February 4 was a weather monitoring balloon. Beijing rejects accusations that the balloons are a spy tool and accuses Washington of “going too far”. The incident sparked a diplomatic rift, with Foreign Minister Antony Blinken abruptly canceling a rare visit to China. Beijing accuses Washington of having overreacted and claims that the American balloon overflowed into Chinese territory, which the Biden administration denies. After the incident, the US military adjusted radar settings to detect smaller objects and quickly located three unidentified planes which Biden then ordered shot down. One object is over Alaska, another over Canada, and a third over Lake Huron off the coast of Michigan. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article China opens voice over spy balloons, starting war with US? (luc/luc)



