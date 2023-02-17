Will Donald Trump be indicted for election fraud? What the Georgia Grand Jury’s Partial Release Reveals





There seems to be no legal respite for Donald Trump. The unrest continues to mount and on Thursday, the legal pains of former US presidents grew more acute after Georgian Judge CI McBurney released a five-page investigative report into Donald Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Not much was revealed in the five pages of the report that was released, but a former federal prosecutor, according to a report by Slate, said the tea leaves are there to be read, and they say the indictments arrive.

But what was it? Why was a grand jury called in for an investigation? Who is being investigated and why? Any confused about it? We have the answers for you.

What did the Georgia grand jury find?

There was no widespread voter fraud in Georgia 2020, the special grand jury unanimously agreed in its report. This totally dismisses Trump’s conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and the election was stolen from him.

The grand jury, according to a CNN report, said: The grand jury heard extensive testimony about the alleged voter fraud from election officials, investigators, technical experts, and state employees and officials. of Georgia, as well as people still claiming that such fraud took place.

We find by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud occurred in the 2020 Georgia Presidential Election that could result in the cancellation of this election.

The grand jury also said it believed several witnesses lied under oath during its investigation. In their report, they wrote: A majority of the Grand Jury believe that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it. The Grand Jury recommends that the district attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes when the evidence is compelling.

The findings on the fraud issue are significant because they establish that Trump was indeed attempting to overturn the results of a legitimate election. Plus, it fueled conspiracy theories. This could determine whether he and his allies should be charged with crimes related to the 2020 election.

How did Trump react?

Trump, who was not subpoenaed and did not testify before the Georgia grand jury, had a very different reaction to the released portions of the report.

On his Truth Social platform, the former US president said, “Thank you to the special grand jury for the great state of Georgia for your patriotism and courage. Total exemption. The USA is very proud of you!

His spokesperson, in a statement, further said that Trump committed no violations and was not at fault. The president participated in two perfect phone calls regarding election integrity in Georgia, which he is entitled to do in fact, as president, it was President Trump’s constitutional duty to ensure the safety, security and integrity of the elections, the statement said.

The reference to the phone call is Trump’s infamous January 2, 2021 call to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the taped conversation, Trump said he needed Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes for him. That number was the exact number of votes Trump needed to win against Joe Biden.

Liz Harrington, a Trump spokeswoman, also reacting to the findings, wrote on Twitter, LOL.

The decision to charge Donald Trump is in the hands of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. PA

What does this mean for Trump?

The question everyone is asking now is what does this mean for Donald Trump. Is he facing charges? The short term answer is not necessarily. Indeed, the Special Grand Jury is not empowered to issue indictments, only to make recommendations.

The decision now rests with Fani Willis, a Democrat, serving her first term as Fulton County prosecutor.

Slate reports indictments for Trump allies are likely. This is because if the grand jurors said in their report that the witnesses lied, they had a lot of information about the violations committed by their targets that the lying witnesses were protecting. People usually lie to cover up wrongdoing, and grand juries don’t usually target perjury without also targeting the underlying wrongdoing.

If Willis goes ahead, Trump appears to risk being prosecuted for election and non-election crimes. The Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank, said Trump could face charges including solicitation of voter fraud, intentional interference in the performance of electoral duties, interference in primaries and elections. elections and conspiracy to commit electoral fraud.

The think tank further said that Trump and his allies could be criminally liable for making false statements, improperly influencing government officials, first-degree forgery and criminal solicitation.

These accusations or even the specter of these accusations hanging over Trump could hurt his chances in the 2024 presidential election. In fact, the case could discourage some of Trump’s deep-pocketed donors, making his campaign more difficult.

Why was this special grand jury convened?

In the 2020 presidential election, Trump and his allies repeatedly called for nullification of the results in Atlanta, which is in Fulton County.

This includes Trump’s appeal to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he said: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.

In May last year, Willis called for a special grand jury to investigate possible efforts to disrupt Georgia’s 2020 election and to recommend whether anyone should face criminal charges.

Twenty-six members, including three alternates, have operated behind closed doors for the past few months, hearing testimony on the issue from various people, including Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani, Senator Lindsey Graham, the former chief of staff of Trump White House Mark Meadows and National Security Advisor Michael. Flynn.

They also reviewed physical and digital evidence, as well as testimony from investigators and input from the team of assistant district attorneys who briefed the grand jury on applicable laws and procedures.

Now all eyes are on Fani Willis and what she does next. But the road to 2024 for Trump seems rocky right now.

