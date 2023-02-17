‘Propaganda video, shoddy journalism, should never have been aired…’ UK MP Blackman slams BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi

New Delhi [India]Feb 17 (ANI): Calling the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “propaganda video” and a “shameful piece of shoddy journalism”, British MP Bob Blackman says he would never had to be published and that it did not appear to the ‘very material fact’ that the Supreme Court of India investigated the allegations against Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 riots and found that he n There wasn’t a shred of evidence to back them up.

In an interview with ANI, Blackman also spoke about the issue of “the review of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) tax affairs” in the context of the Department of Income Tax’s investigation into its offices in India and said “this is nothing new and has been tough for some time”.

He said there had been discussions between the Indian tax authorities and the BBC and that the broadcaster had to follow the rules and regulations.

Blackman, a member of the ruling Conservative party and MP for Harrow East, said as chief minister of Gujarat in 2002, Narendra Modi did his best to try to call for calm during the riots.

Blackman accused the BBC documentary of slander and said it was extremely unfortunate as it appeared there was some sort of BBC program to disrupt UK-India relations. “I think it’s a great shame.”

Noting that the British government sees India as a strong friend, a strong ally and that the two countries are negotiating a trade deal, he said anything that disrupts the process is extremely regrettable.

The British MP said the Indian government had done a remarkable job under Prime Minister Modi to transform the country’s economy and it was on course to become the world’s largest economy.

Blackman said the BBC video of PM Modi was “full of innuendo” and was produced by an outside organization and overseen by the UK broadcaster.

“The so-called documentary which is more of a propaganda video, if you will in a two-part series… (was) a disgraceful piece of shoddy journalism with an attack on Narendra Modi, both in his time as as chief minister of Gujarat and then his time as prime minister… (was) completely full of innuendo,” the British MP said.

“This should never have been broadcast by the BBC because the BBC has a worldwide reputation. People think, oh my God, this must be true. But, this was produced by an outside organisation, overseen by the BBC. .. that (documentary) is far from the truth … he actually did not examine in detail the causes of the Gujarat riots 20 years ago and he certainly did not examine the very important fact that the Court Supreme has thoroughly investigated all claims against Narendra Modi and I found that there was not a shred of evidence to substantiate them,” he added.

Bob Blackman has been the Conservative MP for Harrow East since 2010. He was a Greater London Assembly Member for Brent and Harrow for four years, after ousting the Labor leader of the GLA in June 2004.

According to his website, Blackman also served as a councilor for Preston ward in Brent for 24 years, serving as leader of the Brent Conservatives from 1990 to 2010, before stepping down to stand as the Conservative candidate for Harrow East.

The British MP said that as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2002, Narendra Modi sought additional police resources, not only in Gujarat but beyond, and eventually called in the military to help quell the riots.

“They showed a film of him calling for calm and encouraging people not to riot…(they) put together a whole series of different montages with different people…I don’t know the people involved but it was clear they had an ax to grind against Narendra Modi,” Blackman said.

The central government issued instructions last month to block YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’.

The Foreign Office called it a “propaganda piece”, saying it reflected a “colonial mindset”.

Referring to the tax inquiry, Blackman said the BBC needed to make sure “they are caught up with the rules and regulations”.

“Obviously this is an investigation in which the tax authorities have sought to gather evidence to establish whether the BBC is doing anything wrong, I would say quite openly, that is the job of the BBC and ‘operating in India is to make sure they are caught up with the rules and regulations, and I’m sure that will be cleared up very soon, but you know it’s up to the tax authorities so… (for ) the BBC to make sure they are caught up with the rules that apply here,” he said.

The UK ruling party MP said some sections saw the action as an attack on the media, which the MP said was not an accurate assessment.

“It’s a review, it’s an investigation…at the time there were no suggestions of charges or anything like that…let the authorities act, let the BBC act like she did this in an open and transparent manner, giving access to all records and information and letting the tax authorities draw their conclusion.I hope we will clarify very quickly because it is in the interest of the tax authorities and the BBC.

Income tax-related inquiries into the BBC’s Indian bureaus began on Tuesday.

Sources had said the Income Tax Department had carried out an investigation into the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai in view of its “deliberate breach” of “transfer pricing rules and its extensive misappropriation of profits”. The inquest ended Thursday.

When asked if the BBC documentary could somehow reflect the views of the British government, Blackman rejected such a suggestion and said the BBC was not a branch of the British government.

He said the British government sees India as a strong friend and a strong ally.

“Let’s be very clear, the BBC is not a branch of the UK government. In fact, the BBC frequently criticizes the UK government and, to be fair, criticizes all of the UK government which has been their job, their job is to ask questions, to look for evidence. But the key here is that you can ask questions, but when there is evidence to the contrary and it is clearly not the case, then you should not slander. I think that’s the difference here, which I think is hugely unfortunate because it looks like there’s some sort of BBC agenda to disrupt UK-India relations,” Bob said. Blackman at ANI.

Blackman said he asked the UK government what its policy was and was told that the BBC was an independent organisation, that it had to do whatever it wanted to do, but that was not British government policy.

“The British government regards India as a strong friend and a strong ally. We signed an agreement a year ago, maintaining an agreement on security, defense and other matters and which demonstrates the goodwill between our We are two countries with a common past and a great future ahead of us and we are negotiating right now what could be an amazing free trade deal that would benefit India and the UK. disrupting that is extremely unfortunate, especially when it’s with our foundation,” Blackman added.

He expressed hope that the documentary episode will not impact India-UK relations.

Responding to a question, he said one thing he agrees with in ‘the propaganda video’ is the final comments which say that Narendra Modi and the BJP government will probably be re-elected next time and the time of After.

“So they deserve it because the Indian government has done a tremendous job under the leadership of Narendra Modi to transform India’s economy, leading India to become the fifth largest economy in the world, on its way to becoming the largest economy in the world the way it is and the most populous country in the world we also have to celebrate that India is the largest democracy in the world where the government can be replaced if that is what the people decide,” Blackman said.

“From this point of view, it is very important that we build the friendship, we build the relationship between the two countries and we do that because India obviously has the role of the G20 this year.”

Blackman, who has been an MP since May 2010, said India will host world leaders this year and “it is important that we cement our good relationship”.

“If we don’t it would be detrimental to India and also to the UK,” he said. (ANI)