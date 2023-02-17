Imran Khan on Pakistan’s IMF deal





Imran Khan made the remarks in a televised address from his residence on Wednesday.

Islamabad:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal a “cancer cure with disprin (aspirin)”, Dawn reported.

He said the IMF deal will only bring temporary relief as it will ultimately lead the country to a major disaster as the lending burden will continue to increase.

Criticizing the country’s government’s economic policies, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said, “Don’t destroy the country just to oust Imran Khan from the political arena,” according to Dawn.

Khan said Pakistan was plunging into a financial crisis and more chaos like Sri Lanka, according to the report.

Quoting the latest report from the Fitch Rating agency, the former Pakistani Prime Minister warned that the situation would deteriorate.

According to the report, Fitch Ratings has downgraded Pakistan’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to ‘CCC-‘, implying that the country has already reached Sri Lanka’s level.

Imran Khan said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government tried to shift the burden of bringing more inflation onto the shoulders of Pakistani President Arif Alvi by seeking an order to approve the mini-budget, according to the report. He said the mini budget will bring a new wave of inflation and the working class and housewives will feel the pinch as purchasing power declines.

“Even the PDM government is reluctant to get approval for the mini-budget from its own members in parliament,” Dawn said quoting Imran Khan.

He accused the government led by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of plunging Pakistan into a plethora of crises and stressed that the nation was left with only two choices, either sit idle and wait for impending doom or become part of it. of the manifestation of the PTI to guarantee this rule. of the law is adhered to and general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are held within 90 days, according to the report.

Imran Khan said he could see Pakistan was heading towards default and added that the expected IMF deal would only bring temporary relief as it would ultimately lead Pakistan to a major catastrophe, he said. reported Dawn.

The former Pakistani prime minister said the only way to get the country out of the quagmire was to hold a general election and let the people-mandated government make “tough decisions”. He pointed out that the “corrupt and incompetent” leaders have no solution for the welfare of the people and are focused on closing their corruption cases.

“Only a government, supported by the people of Pakistan, can introduce structural reforms to eradicate cancer and put the country on the road to recovery,” Dawn said quoting Imran Khan.

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund failed to reach a staff-level agreement to release the $1.1 billion loan tranche after 10 days of “difficult” talks, The News International reported. The negotiations that took place between the IMF and Pakistan from January 31 to February 9 concluded in Islamabad. The IMF mission had arrived in Islamabad to meet with the Pakistani authorities.

