Regarding the Jokowi-Prabowo meeting, Palace: regular, frequent meetings

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo met with Minister of Defense (Menhan) who is also General Party Chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Thursday (16/2/2023).

The protocol assistant at President Bey Machmudin’s press and media secretariat said the meeting between the two was a routine affair.

“The President’s meeting with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto this afternoon was a regular meeting which is often held by the two,” Bey said when confirmed. Kompas.comThursday evening.

“On this occasion, the Minister of Defense reported on several activities of the Ministry of Defense and also reported that the Hercules plane sent by the Indonesian government had arrived in Turkey,” he explained.

Bey said the Hercules plane will be in Turkey to be used to help the Turkish government deal with the earthquake disaster. “As far as logistics delivery goes,” Bey added.

Previously, news of Jokowi’s encounter with Prabowo had been circulating since Thursday morning.

When confirmed about the meeting, President Jokowi did not respond emphatically.

“Every day he meets Pak Prabowo,” Jokowi told JiExpo Kemayoran in central Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.

During this transmission, President Jokowi was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy Airlangga Hartarto and the President of the MPR Bambang Soesatyo.

When asked if the scheduled meeting with Prabowo this afternoon would discuss politics, Jokowi replied jokingly.

“This meeting with Pak Airlangga was not requested,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gerindra Party General Chairman Prabowo Subianto did not ambiguously respond to his meeting with President Joko Widodo today, Thursday (16/2/2023).

However, Prabowo said his meeting with Jokowi was a meeting between the defense minister and the president.

“We want to know more about the President’s meeting with the Defense Minister,” Prabowo said with a laugh when met at his home in Jalan Kertanegara, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, on Thursday (16/2/2023 ).

Prabowo continued that his meeting with Jokowi today was confidential. “It’s the ‘rhs’ name, secret,” Prabowo said.

Story of how Jokowi and Prabowo met at the Palace

Rating-based Kompas.comPresident Jokowi and Defense Minister Prabowo held several meetings at the Palace.

Ahead of today’s meeting, the pair were last recorded as having met at the presidential palace on January 6.

Defense Minister Spokesman Dahnil Ahzar Simanjuntak said the meeting between the President and the Defense Minister focused on governance issues.

“Meetings on government matters,” Dahnil said via text message when confirmed Kompas.com.

At that time the meeting of the two personalities took place when the question of the reorganization or reshuffle The Indonesia Onward firm continues to go from strength to strength.

Previously, Defense Minister Prabowo also met President Jokowi at the palace last year, on June 14, 2022 to be precise.

Prabowo’s arrival at that time was right in the middle of the problem reshuffle cabinet.

at this moment, reshuffle or a cabinet reshuffle would take place on June 15, 2022.

This news was proven by the appointment of Zulkifli Hasan as Minister of Trade and Hadi Tjahjanto as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Use Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (BPN) at the Palace of Status on June 15, 2022.

Then, Prabowo and Jokowi met again on October 28, 2022. The meeting at that time was also said to have discussed government matters.



