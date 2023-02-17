Politics
Regarding the Jokowi-Prabowo meeting, Palace: regular, frequent meetings
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo met with Minister of Defense (Menhan) who is also General Party Chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Thursday (16/2/2023).
The protocol assistant at President Bey Machmudin’s press and media secretariat said the meeting between the two was a routine affair.
“The President’s meeting with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto this afternoon was a regular meeting which is often held by the two,” Bey said when confirmed. Kompas.comThursday evening.
“On this occasion, the Minister of Defense reported on several activities of the Ministry of Defense and also reported that the Hercules plane sent by the Indonesian government had arrived in Turkey,” he explained.
Read also: Regarding the meeting with Jokowi today, Prabowo: Secret
Bey said the Hercules plane will be in Turkey to be used to help the Turkish government deal with the earthquake disaster. “As far as logistics delivery goes,” Bey added.
Previously, news of Jokowi’s encounter with Prabowo had been circulating since Thursday morning.
When confirmed about the meeting, President Jokowi did not respond emphatically.
“Every day he meets Pak Prabowo,” Jokowi told JiExpo Kemayoran in central Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.
During this transmission, President Jokowi was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy Airlangga Hartarto and the President of the MPR Bambang Soesatyo.
When asked if the scheduled meeting with Prabowo this afternoon would discuss politics, Jokowi replied jokingly.
“This meeting with Pak Airlangga was not requested,” he said.
Meanwhile, Gerindra Party General Chairman Prabowo Subianto did not ambiguously respond to his meeting with President Joko Widodo today, Thursday (16/2/2023).
However, Prabowo said his meeting with Jokowi was a meeting between the defense minister and the president.
“We want to know more about the President’s meeting with the Defense Minister,” Prabowo said with a laugh when met at his home in Jalan Kertanegara, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, on Thursday (16/2/2023 ).
Also Read: Jokowi Opened Up About His Planned Meeting With Prabowo This Afternoon: Date Every Day
Prabowo continued that his meeting with Jokowi today was confidential. “It’s the ‘rhs’ name, secret,” Prabowo said.
Story of how Jokowi and Prabowo met at the Palace
Rating-based Kompas.comPresident Jokowi and Defense Minister Prabowo held several meetings at the Palace.
Ahead of today’s meeting, the pair were last recorded as having met at the presidential palace on January 6.
Defense Minister Spokesman Dahnil Ahzar Simanjuntak said the meeting between the President and the Defense Minister focused on governance issues.
“Meetings on government matters,” Dahnil said via text message when confirmed Kompas.com.
Also Read: Joman Supports Prabowo, Bambang Pacul: His Business I Can’t Control Corporal Counsel
At that time the meeting of the two personalities took place when the question of the reorganization or reshuffle The Indonesia Onward firm continues to go from strength to strength.
Previously, Defense Minister Prabowo also met President Jokowi at the palace last year, on June 14, 2022 to be precise.
Prabowo’s arrival at that time was right in the middle of the problem reshuffle cabinet.
at this moment, reshuffle or a cabinet reshuffle would take place on June 15, 2022.
This news was proven by the appointment of Zulkifli Hasan as Minister of Trade and Hadi Tjahjanto as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Use Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (BPN) at the Palace of Status on June 15, 2022.
Then, Prabowo and Jokowi met again on October 28, 2022. The meeting at that time was also said to have discussed government matters.
Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/02/16/22185061/soal-pertemuan-jokowi-prabowo-istana-pertemuan-reguler-sering-dilakukan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian officials end 3-day search of BBC offices that has been criticized by news groups
- India vs Australia: Confirmed Selections, Lineups for 2023 Test Cricket Series
- Gauchos open up on Campus Diamond against Thunderbirds
- The bird flu outbreak is taking an ominous turn
- Manipulating jumping genes associated with obesity Metabolic Health
- Do you have a family history of cancer? | | McLaren Healthcare News
- More and more talent is poised to leave companies due to misalignment of values
- Major water security concern, India set to rekindle ancient connection with nature (PM Modi)
- Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects territorial deal with Russia – BBC News
- Joe Biden says he will speak to China’s Xi Jinping about ball incident
- Men’s hockey goes to Princeton, #1 Quinnipiac
- Pegula rolls past Haddad Maia into the Doha semi-finals, facing Sakkari