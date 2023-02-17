Partial Election Investigation Report Released





A special grand jury that investigated election interference by former President Donald J. Trump and his allies in Georgia said it saw possible evidence of perjury by one or more witnesses who testified before it, parties say. of the jury’s final report which were published on Thursday. . Jurors also unanimously rebutted allegations of widespread fraud made by Mr Trump after the 2020 election.

The Atlanta probe has been seen as one of the most significant legal threats to Trump, given his personal role in pressuring Georgia election officials to find him enough votes to quash his loss to the state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis said recently that a decision on the arraignment was imminent.

The several pages of excerpts released by one judge, however, offered only a narrow window into the full scope of the jury’s findings, providing no indication of who he believed should be charged, or what violations of the law. Georgian, beyond perjury, could have taken place.

The special grand jury, which has been meeting for nearly seven months in a downtown Atlanta courthouse, has been tasked with investigating the actions of Mr. Trump and some of his allies in Georgia after the November 2020 elections, and to recommend whether the indictments should be pursued by prosecutors. .

The fact that the judge ordered extensive redactions of the grand juries’ special report to protect the due process rights of those under investigation indicates that the jurors had, in fact, recommended indictments.

In the parts of the report made public, the jurors wrote that they set out our recommendations on the relevant indictments and laws. But those specific recommendations were not in what Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert CI McBurney released Thursday.

Even so, the published excerpts highlighted the serious threat the Georgia investigation could pose to Mr. Trump and his allies.

Mr. Trump described their content differently. In an article on Truth Social on Thursday afternoon, he wrote: Thank you to the special grand jury of the great state of Georgia for your patriotism and courage. Total exemption. The USA is very proud of you!!!

With the special grand jury report in hand, Ms. Willis will now consider whether to use its recommendations as the basis for taking the case to a regular grand jury, which can issue indictments. At a January hearing on whether the full report should be made public, she spoke about protecting the rights of future defendants, suggesting indictments were likely. At that hearing, Ms Willis said the decision whether or not to seek an indictment was imminent, but she did not elaborate on what that means.

Excerpts indicate that the full report is only nine pages long, although it also has at least one appendix. In contrast, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol produced an 845-page report.

The Atlanta report was written by local grand jurors, who noted that their panel did not include election law experts or criminal lawyers. They made their collective best efforts, they wrote, to attend each session, listen to each witness, and attempt to understand the facts as presented and the laws as explained.

According to excerpts from the report, the majority of the grand jurors felt that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses and recommended that Ms. Willis seek appropriate indictments for such crimes when the evidence is available. convincing.

The jury also noted that it reached the unanimous conclusion that no widespread fraud took place in the 2020 Georgia presidential election that could cause that election to be void. This conclusion, they wrote, came after hearing extensive testimony about alleged voter fraud from election officials, investigators, technical experts, state officials, and even people claiming always that such fraud had taken place.

A Trump spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, said she was amused by the discovery. LOL, she wrote on Twitter, sharing charges of fraud in the state that have been debunked.

Ms. Williss’ office has been conducting the criminal investigation for two years. When she asked the Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge last January to convene a special grand jury, she wrote that her office had received information indicating a reasonable likelihood that the Georgia administration of the 2020 election be subject to potential criminal interference.

Nearly 20 people known to have been named targets of Ms. Williss’ investigation could face charges, including Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer, and David Shafer, the leader of the Republican Party from Georgia. Other high-profile figures who have been called to testify include Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff at the time of the 2020 election.

The catalyst for the inquiry was Mr. Trump’s call on January 2, 2021 to Brad Raffensperger, the Georgian Secretary of State, in which he urged Mr. Raffensperger, another Republican, to recalculate the results and to find 11,780 votes. , or enough to nullify its loss in the state.

Mr. Trump, in a statement on Thursday, correctly noted that the published excerpts do not even mention President Trump’s name. He said it was his constitutional duty to ensure the safety, security and integrity of the election, and that during his pitch-perfect phone calls to Georgian officials, no one objected, even mildly protested, or did not hang up.

But Mr. Raffensperger repeatedly told Mr. Trump on the call that the state results were accurate.

He later wrote in a book that for the Secretary of State’s office to recalculate, the numbers would have to be falsified somehow. The president was asking me to do something that I didn’t know well, and I wasn’t going to do it.

Legal experts said a number of criminal charges in Georgia could apply to Mr. Trump’s appeal to Mr. Raffensperger, including first-degree criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud, which is a crime.

But the survey also looked at a number of other issues. Another source of potential legal danger for Mr. Trump, experts say, is his direct involvement in recruiting a list of fake presidential voters in the weeks following the 2020 election, a plan that unfolded even after President Biden prevailed in three different counts of the vote.

Donald Trump was already very likely to face charges in Georgia, said Norman Eisen, an attorney who served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during Mr. Trump’s first impeachment and trial. He said the jury’s finding that there was no widespread voter fraud mortally wounds any defense he might have, any factual or legal defense he might have for his misconduct.

Clark D. Cunningham, a law professor at Georgia State University, said that while the portions released today do not name specific individuals to be charged, the document filed in court today is nonetheless of historic significance. .

The Atlanta investigation isn’t the only potential criminal entanglement Mr. Trump faces as he begins another run for president. In November, the Justice Department appointed special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee two criminal investigations related to Trump.

And last month, the Manhattan District Attorneys Office began presenting evidence to a grand jury about whether Mr. Trump paid silent money to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign, throwing the basis for possible criminal charges against the former president in the coming months.

The published excerpts from the Atlanta grand jury report, while thin, laid out the scope of the work of the special grand jury, which comprised 26 members including three alternates and began hearing evidence behind closed doors in June. This work extended through December and involved hearing from 75 witnesses, taking testimony from investigators from the district attorney’s office, and reviewing documents.

The excerpts indicate that the rest of the report includes the vote tally on each topic the jurors considered in a yes/no/abstain format, with footnotes in some cases allowing some jurors to clarify their votes. The part kept private also includes an appendix listing the Georgian laws in question.

The district attorney’s office has indicated it supports the release of the full report, but not before its own decisions on indictments are made.

Now is not the time, Donald Wakeford, a senior prosecutor with the District Attorney’s Office, said during last month’s hearing. The district attorney’s office does not oppose the eventual release, it opposes it at this time.

Reporting was provided by Sean Keenan, Maggie Haberman and Michael C. Bender.

