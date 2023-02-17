Pakistan: PTI workers gather outside Imran Khan’s house to prevent his arrest





Triggering political tensions, hundreds of Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers gathered outside the residence of party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore after news of his impending arrest spread like wildfire. powder trail.

It came as the Lahore High Court on Thursday ruled on a petition filed by Khan seeking bail after he failed to appear before it. Although the court gave him until 6:30 p.m. to appear, Khan did not.

The PTI leader has appealed to the High Court after an anti-terrorism court rejected his request to extend his bail in a case related to a protest outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The case concerns the incident in which Khan and several other protesters were arrested for protesting outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He has since been released on medical bail after surviving an alleged assassination attempt in Wazirabad at a rally in November last year.

On Thursday, the workers, who gathered outside Khan’s residence, chanted anti-government slogans. They also reportedly held clubs and sticks for their safety.

PTI leader Musarat Jamshaid Cheema told the Karachi-based Dawn newspaper that the whole nation would take to the streets if the government tried to arrest the PTI leader. She added that it would not be easy to arrest Khan and that they would also launch a ‘Jail Bharo’ campaign.

PTI social media manager Azhar Mashwani also told the newspaper that PTI workers were permanently camping outside Khan’s house to thwart any arrest attempts. Workers would work in shifts to stay out of the house.

They also threatened the government and officials that any attempt to enter Khan’s residence in Zaman Park could result in a “Model Town-like incident”. The incident happened in 2014, in which a violent clash occurred between Punjab police and Pakistani Awami Tehreek militants, resulting in the deaths of several party members from police gunfire .

American response to Khan

US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Wednesday declined to comment on Imran Khan’s remarks exonerating the Biden administration from involvement in any plot to overthrow his government.

“I’m just not going to comment on the development of the blame game, as you say,” Price said in response to a question from a Pakistani reporter.

“We’ve been clear about this ever since these false allegations surfaced. We’ve always said there’s no truth to these allegations,” Price added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2023/02/17/pakistan-hundreds-of-pti-workers-gather-in-front-of-imran-khans-house-to-stop-his-arrest.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos