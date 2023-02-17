PM offers condolences to earthquake dead during meeting with President Erdogan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here at the presidential compound on Thursday.

During their tete-a-tete as well as during the delegation-level talks, the Prime Minister offered his sincere condolences to President Erdogan and the Turkish nation for the tragic loss of thousands of precious lives and the massive damage to infrastructure following the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6th. Recalling the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan are feeling the same pain and anguish as their Turkish brothers and sisters, according to a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing.

He added that the people of Pakistan would not rest until the last person in the earthquake affected areas was fully rehabilitated. President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s strong and unwavering support to Turkey following the devastating earthquake. He reaffirmed that the resolute Turkish nation will emerge from the natural calamity with more strength and determination than ever.

The Prime Minister is visiting Turkey as part of a special gesture to express Pakistan’s solidarity and support for Turkey following the severe earthquake. He will also visit earthquake-affected areas and interact with Pakistani rescue and recovery teams on the ground. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik.

The Prime Minister, in a tweet after the meeting, said during a meeting with his brother President Erdogan, that he had expressed deep condolences to him on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan. “I assured him of our unwavering support for Türkiye. I am confident that under the leadership of the President, Turkey will come out of this disaster stronger,” he added. Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said, “I leave for Turkey with a message of unwavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and government of Pakistan. “In keeping with the spirit of one nation living in two states, we consider their loss ours,” he added.

