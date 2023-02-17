Trump election probe grand jury thinks some witnesses lied





ATLANTA (AP) A special grand jury investigating efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia says it believes “one or more witnesses” committed perjury and urged local prosecutors to press charges.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should seek appropriate indictments for such crimes when the evidence is compelling, according to portions of the special grand jury’s final report released Thursday.

These sections are silent on key details, including who the panel believes committed perjury and what other specific charges should be pursued. But this is the first time that grand jurors’ recommendations for criminal charges in the case have been made public. And it’s a reminder of the intensifying legal challenges facing the former president as he fast-tracks his third bid for the White House amid multiple legal investigations.

Trump is also under investigation by the US Department of Justice for possessing classified documents at his Florida estate.

The former president never testified before the special grand jury, which means he is not among those who could have perjured himself. But the report does not rule out the possibility of other charges, and the case still poses special challenges for Trump, in part because his actions in Georgia were so public.

Trump and his allies have made unproven allegations of widespread voter fraud and berated Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp for failing to act to reverse his narrow loss to President Joe Biden in the state.

Willis has said since the start of the investigation two years ago that she was interested in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump suggested to Raffensperger he might find the votes needed to undo his loss in the State.

All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, Trump said on that call. Because we won the state.

Trump has repeatedly said his call with Raffensperger was perfect, and he told The Associated Press last month that he was very confident he would not be indicted. In a statement Thursday, he continued to claim he had done absolutely nothing wrong.

In fact, he claimed on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the post gave him a full exoneration, although he did not and the parties related to the recommended charges are still under wraps.

State and federal officials, including Trump’s attorney general, have consistently said the election was secure and there was no evidence of significant fraud. After hearing extensive testimony on the matter, the special grand jury agreed in a unanimous vote that there was no widespread fraud in the Georgia election.

The grand jury, which Willis asked to help with his investigation, was seated in May and submitted its report to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on December 15. The panel does not have the power to issue indictments. Instead, his report contains recommendations for Willis, who will ultimately decide whether to seek one or more indictments from a regular grand jury.

Over the course of about seven months, the special grand jurors heard from 75 witnesses, including Trump allies including former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Senior Georgian officials, such as Raffensperger and Kemp, also appeared before the panel.

Graham told reporters Thursday that he had not been contacted by authorities regarding his testimony. I am satisfied that I testified openly and honestly, he said.

The partial release of the grand jury report was ordered Monday by McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury. At a hearing last month, prosecutors urged him not to release the report until they decide on the charges, while a coalition of media organizations, including the AP, made pressure for the full report to be made public immediately.

McBurney wrote in his Monday order that it is not appropriate to release the full report now because it is important to protect the due process rights of those for whom the grand jury has recommended charges.

While there are relatively few details in Thursday’s post, it does provide some insight into the panel’s process. The introduction to the reports indicates that an overwhelming majority of information received by the grand jury was provided in person under oath. He also noted that none of the panel members were election law experts or criminal lawyers.

Based on the witnesses called to testify before the special grand jury, it’s clear that Willis is focused on several areas. These include:

Phone calls from Trump and others to Georgia officials following the 2020 election.

A group of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate in December 2020 falsely stating that Trump had won the state and that they were the duly elected and qualified states voters.

False allegations of voter fraud made during meetings of state lawmakers at the Georgia Capitol in December 2020.

The copying of data and software from election equipment in rural Coffee County by a computer forensics team hired by Trump allies.

Alleged attempts to pressure Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman into falsely confessing to election fraud.

The abrupt resignation of the US Attorney in Atlanta in January 2021.

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed reporting.

