Indonesia to limit bauxite export in June; No relaxation





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Minister of Investment and Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, said the restriction on bauxite ore exports will not be postponed. The export ban will come into effect as planned, from June 2023. While not denying that bauxite smelters in Indonesia are still short in number, Bahlil asserted that there would be no easing for importers of bauxite ore. When met at his office in South Jakarta on Thursday, February 16, Bahlil said that although the government has often experimented with policy, Indonesia will currently remain consistent in implementing plans for the endorsement. industrial. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Bauxite and Iron Ore Association (APB3I) said that most work plans and budgets (RKAB) of bauxite mining companies still need to be approved by the Ministry of Energy and of Mineral Resources, regarding the export ban policy which is scheduled for June 2023. Nevertheless, Bahlil insisted that this was not a problem and therefore the government will start to stop exporting bauxite ores by the middle of the year. To encourage the construction of smelters, Bahlil said the government has prepared a number of incentives for investors, including tax exemptions, imports of capital goods and tax allowances. However, Bahlil stressed that incentives would not be given to investors with a break-even point in five years, or those with a high internal rate of return (IRR). President Joko Widodo said earlier this month that it was difficult to find funding to build a nickel and bauxite smelter. On Feb. 6, he called on players in Indonesia’s financial services industry to provide concrete support for foundry construction while emphasizing careful calculations. Riani Sanusi Putri Editors Choice: End of raw bauxite, copper and tin exports in 2023, confirms Jokowi Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

