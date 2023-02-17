Everything you need to know about the billionaire and what he said about PM Modi





George Soros is a Hungarian-American businessman. The government today slammed billionaire philanthropist George Soros for remarks criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raising questions about Hinderberg Research’s report on industrialist Gautam Adani’s empire. Here are 10 points about George Soros: The 92-year-old philanthropist is one of the richest men in the world. He was born into a prosperous Jewish family that left Hungary (when he was 17) when the Nazis arrived, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. In 1947, they arrived in London, where Mr. Soros studied philosophy at the London School of Economics. After his studies, he joined the London investment bank Singer & Friedlander. In 1956, Soros moved to New York, where he worked first as a European securities analyst, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. Mr. Soros made his mark in the financial world by making bold investment decisions after establishing a hedge fund in 1973. He managed client money from 1969 to 2011. According to Forbes, Mr Soros shorted the pound and reportedly made a profit of $1 billion. He became known as the man who blew up the Bank of England, the outlet added. Bloomberg said Mr Soros had a net worth of $8.5 billion and was the founder of Open Society Foundations, which provides grants to groups and individuals who promote democracy, transparency and freedom of action. ‘expression. After the end of the Cold War, Mr. Soros established these foundations in Czechoslovakia, Poland, Russia and Yugoslavia. At the beginning of this century, these Open Society foundations were active in more than 70 countries. He was also involved in political activism and supported the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. Mr Soros has spoken out against Chinese President Xi Jinping, former US President Donald Trump and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Mr Soros made the comments that infuriated the government during a speech ahead of the Munich security conference. He highlighted the recent crisis at the Adani Group and said Prime Minister Modi “must answer questions” from foreign investors and parliament about allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the billionaire’s companies. He also said it would “significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government” and open the door to much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naïve, but I am waiting for a democratic revival in India,” Mr Soros said. Union Minister Smriti Irani called it an “attack on India that would not be tolerated and called on Indians to respond in a united manner to “foreign powers trying to interfere in democratic processes Indians”. She also called the billionaire a “designated economic war criminal”. The opposition is targeting the BJP-led government at the Center, accusing it of patronage and crony capitalism. They had even raised the issue during the budget session of Parliament demanding an investigation by a joint parliamentary committee. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in an interview with ANI news agency that there was nothing “for the BJP to hide or be afraid of”. Adani ports-energy group – controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, one of the world’s richest people – has seen the shares of its seven companies lose billions in market value since the US short seller’s January 24 report Hindenburg Research, which accused him of misuse of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. Mr Adani strongly denied the charges, calling them “malicious and malicious” reputational damage. (Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group company.) Post a comment Featured Video of the Day ‘My line, like NDTV, is trust’: Tripura Ex Royal on ‘Kingmaker’ Talk

