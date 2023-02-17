Does the migration of volunteers from Ganjar to Prabowo reflect Jokowi’s attitude?





Jakarta – Volunteer Ganjar Pranowo Mania (GP Mania) diverted from Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and vote for Prabowo Subianto, president of the Gerindra party as a presidential candidate in 2024. Indonesian political indicators researcher Bawono Kumoro assesses that there were several factors in GP Mania’s decision to back Prabowo. “Why then choose Prabowo Subianto? It is also very possible that the dissolution of Ganjar Pranowo Mania Volunteers will reflect President Joko Widodo’s political position in the upcoming presidential election,” Bawono Kumoro told reporters in his statement, Thursday (16/2/2023). Bawono said that GP Mania was born out of Jokowi Mania or JoMan, who in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections supported Jokowi as a presidential candidate. For this reason, according to Bawono, all the actions that will be carried out by volunteers will certainly be communicated in advance to President Jokowi. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content “As one of Joko Widodo’s main volunteers in the previous two presidential elections, it is of course impossible to say what GP Mania said without first communicating with President Joko Widodo,” Bawono said. . Bawono believes JoMan’s choice to back Prabowo Subianto as his presidential candidate is a rational political choice. Apart from that, he said if Jokowi is supporting Prabowo, that is also a very reasonable thing. “The choice to endorse Prabowo Subianto as the next president is a rational political choice for President Joko Widodo,” Bawono said. “Even though he was a rival in the previous two presidential elections, Prabowo proved his high performance and dedication as Minister of Defense in the Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin government cabinet,” he said. added. Then, seeing the results of the Indicator survey, it was recorded that Prabowo’s name was still included in the top three presidential candidates. Not only that, Bawono said, but Prabowo’s eligibility has also skyrocketed. “Apart from this, according to the Indicator survey results over the past year and also this year, Prabowo Subianto’s name has always been among the top three presidential candidates with high double-digit eligibility, except for Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo,” Bawono said. Bawono then referred to the internal dynamics of the PDIP, which had never shown signs of proposing Ganjar as a presidential candidate. “There is little chance that the Governor of Central Java will be nominated by the PDI Perjuangan given the political reality within the PDI Perjuangan where the support for Ganjar Pranowo as a potential presidential candidate of 2024 from the President PDI General Perjuangan is also not showing positive signs,” Bawono said. Bawono sees the disbanding of GP Mania as a signal that Ganjar Pranowo’s chances of advancing in the 2024 presidential race are weakening. “It is not impossible that this dissolution reflects the smaller chance for Ganjar Pranowo to advance in the race for the presidential election of 2024,” Bawono said. For information, JoMan Volunteers stated that they support Prabowo to run as a presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. This support was declared some time after JoMan Volunteers disbanded Ganjar Pranowo (GP) Mania. “The Jokowi Mania DPP (JoMan) has decided to support Prabowo Subianto as the 2024/2029 presidential candidate,” JoMan Volunteers General Secretary Akhmad Gojali said during a press conference at the JoMan DPP, South Jakarta, Wednesday (15/2). Apart from the JoMan volunteers, Abu Janda who is known as a supporter of President Jokowi also said that he backs Prabowo Subianto as the 2024 presidential candidate. (whn/en)

