Bail request: LHC orders Imran to appear in court on Monday





The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered PTI leader Imran Khan to appear in court on February 20 during the hearing of the protection bond of PTI leaders in a protests case before the Commission Electoral Pakistan (ECP).

During today’s hearing, Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh warned against issuing a contempt notice after noting that Imran’s signatures on the affidavit attached to the motion and the power of attorney were different.

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court for non-appearance yesterday rejected Imrans’ request for an extension of his provisional bail in a case involving violent protests outside the ECP after disqualifying him in the case Toshakhana.

The PTI leader is recuperating at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore since he was injured in an assassination attempt during a pit stop made by his caravan in Wazirabad as they marched on Islamabad .

Subsequently, the head of the PTI had approached the LHC for interim bail, but the High Court refused to grant bail without his personal appearance and adjourned the petition until today.

Bring him on a stretcher or in an ambulance. Bail will not be granted without his presence in court, Judge Sheikh said.

Earlier in the day, Imran presented a power of attorney to the court declaring lawyer Azhar Siddique as his counsel in the case.

The hearing

As the proceedings began today, Imrans lawyer Azhar Siddique asked the court for some time, saying the PTI president was meeting with doctors and the party had security concerns.

He, however, assured the court that Imran would be in court. At this, Judge Sheikh adjourned the hearing until 12:30 p.m.

When the hearing resumed, Siddique once against asked for more time. Consultations are still ongoing, we need more time, he said.

Here, Judge Sheikh asked if Imran would appear in court, to which the lawyer replied: Consultations on this [matter] are in class.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned for an additional hour.

At 2 p.m., Imrans’ lawyer appeared in court with Dr. Faisal Sultan, the chief surgeon of PTI. Dr Sultan wanted to inform the judge about the health condition of the former prime minister, but was not allowed to do so.

Meanwhile, Siddique told Judge Sheikh that his client wanted to withdraw the bail request as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already granted Imran relief in a similar case.

Here, the judge observed that the signatures of the heads of the PTI on the affidavit and the power of attorney were different. This is a very important matter, I will issue a contempt of court notice to you or your client, he said.

To this, Siddique said he would assist the court on the matter and asked for time.

I am not returning your application. I’m keeping it pending, the judge said, then adjourned the hearing until 4 p.m.

When the hearing resumed, Imrans’ lawyer said the head of the PTI appropriated the two signatures. At this, Judge Sheikh demanded that Imran recognize them before me or else I will issue a notice of contempt of court to the lawyer and the petitioner.

The lawyer said that if he deemed it appropriate, the court could question Imran about the signatures via video link. Doctors advised Imran Khan to refrain from walking, he said.

He further maintained that the court could appoint a bailiff so that the matter could be clarified.

Judge Sheikh, however, said the court must operate according to law. Imran Khan will make a statement on the signatures after taking the oath.

The Lahore High Court rejected the Siddics’ clarifications regarding the signatures, whereupon the lawyer requested more time for the consultation.

The lawyer insisted that Imran had admitted that both signatures were his, considering that the LHC adjourned the hearing until 6:30 p.m., with Judge Sheikh demanding that Imran verify the signature in front of him.

Shortly before the scheduled resumption of the hearing, PTI Farrukh Habib said his doctors had advised Imran to limit his movements and that there were also security threats.

He noted that the court had been informed of these facts. [But] the court ordered Imran to appear in person for [obtaining] therefore, it will appear before the LHC.

When the hearing resumed, Khawaja Tariq Rahim appeared in court on behalf of Imrans.

Imran Khan respects the courts, Rahim said. He called on the court to make the necessary arrangements, saying Imran would appear in the courtroom tomorrow.

He further argued that the court could punish the attorney responsible for the signatures issue. A decision must be made after reviewing the security arrangements. We can sit down with the high security court to finalize [arrangements].

To this, Justice Sheikh said a meeting could be arranged with the Punjab IG. He ordered the provincial police chief to sit down with Imrans’ legal team and finalize security arrangements.

The court also ordered Imrans’ lawyer to present the ex-prime minister in court on Monday February 19 at 2:00 p.m.

The PTI Presidents Petition was submitted by his attorneys, Attorneys Malik Ghulam Abbas Nissoana, Muhammad Farooq Khokhar, Rashid Gill, Muhammad Aadil Khan and Ch Asghar Ali.

In the petition, Imran said the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court did not grant him a medical waiver and denied his request to extend his bail.

I have to resubmit a bail petition to Islamabad ATC he said in the petition and requested the Lahore High Court to approve the protection bond for surrender to take place before the court concerned.

LHC bench rejects Imrans plea

Meanwhile, a separate LHC bench heard the PTI leaders’ bail plea filed against the FIR registered against him at the Islamabad police station in Sangjani. A bench of two judges comprising Judge Ali Baqir Najafi and Judge Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi presided over the hearing.

At the start of the hearing, Judge Najafi asked where Imrans was.

At this, Imrans’ lawyer, Siddique, read aloud from Imrans’ medical reports. He said doctors advised Imran to rest for three weeks.

However, the court noted that the medical reports did not indicate that Imran could not walk.

I had detailed discussions with the doctors. According to them, it is not right for Imran Khan to walk [at the moment]answered the lawyer.

Judge Najafi noted that Imran could also appear in court in a wheelchair, but Siddique pointed out that his client also faced security threats. The party leadership is also not prepared to allow Imran to appear, he told the court.

He further argued that PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz was granted bail without having to appear in court. Getting bail is a basic right, he said.

However, Judge Najafi pointed out that the supreme court had decided that the protection bond could not be granted without the suspect appearing in court. We have to work within the law and the law states that bail cannot be granted without appearing in court, he noted.

The lawyer then argued that the court could mark Imrans’ presence by video link or through a commission.

However, Judge Najafi said there are currently two options on the table. Either we deny the request or you withdraw it, he said.

Imran’s lawyer then asked for some time to consult with his client. The hearing was then adjourned for a short period.

When the hearing resumed, neither Imran nor his lawyer were present in court. Therefore, the court rejected Imrans’ plea.

A written order, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, stated: The matter resumed at 5:00 p.m. when the petitioner’s learned attorney requested an adjournment to present the petitioner.

We adjourned the case at 6:30 p.m. but when the case was called neither Me Azhar Siddique, the learned lawyer for the petitioner, nor the petitioner [were] waiting for.

From this perspective, we have no choice but to deny the motion to not prosecute, the order said.

The case

The Islamabad terrorism case was filed against Imran in October 2022 after PTI workers took to the streets and staged protests outside ECP offices across the country after disqualifying the former prime minister in reference to Toshakhana.

Shortly after the announcement of the verdict, the leadership of the PTI asked people to take to the streets. Clashes were also reported between police and protesters in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

The ATC had granted Imran pre-arrest bail in the case in October last year and summoned him several times, but the ex-prime minister failed to appear in court. His lawyer had requested a dispensation from appearing in person for medical reasons.

Earlier, Imran also asked the court for a virtual hearing, but the request was denied.

