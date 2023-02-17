Donald Trump could be charged for these 10 crimes in Georgia





Donald Trump could face nearly a dozen charges as part of the investigation into his attempts to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 election, according to a watchdog group.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington [CREW]have broken down what they believe are the 10 offenses the former president could be charged with as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ longtime investigation.

For nearly two years, Willis’ office has been investigating whether Trump committed a crime during his January 2021 phone call with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the former president asked him to “find out” the 11,780 votes needed to beat Joe Biden in Georgia.

The investigation has since expanded significantly and also examines allegations that the Trump campaign conspired to send a group of fake voters to falsely claim that Trump had won the state in 2020, as well as allegations of intimidation of election workers.

Above, former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 8, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. Trump could face nearly a dozen charges related to his attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On Thursday, portions of a report from a special grand jury that investigated Trump will be made public following a ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. However, no recommendations for criminal charges, including those potentially against the former president, will be released.

In January, Willis, who opposed the release of the grand jury report, said a decision on possible criminal charges was “imminent,” without elaborating further.

Trump could face a total of four Georgia election-related charges, five non-election incidents, as well as one charge related to the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, according to CREW.

Trump has frequently denied any wrongdoing in the investigation, describing his phone call with Raffensperger as “perfect” and accusing Willis of leading a “witch hunt” against him.

Election-related crimes

CREW suggests that Trump faces charges of solicitation of voter fraud, intentional interference in the performance of electoral duties, interference in primaries and elections, and conspiracy to commit voter fraud in relation to his phone call to Raffensperger asking him to “find” 11,780 votes.

The charges also relate to allegations that Trump pressured officials to nullify the election results as well as the “orchestration” of the bogus voter scheme.

“The magnitude of Trump’s pre-election and post-election actions provide a clear and consistent intent to solicit and pressure government officials to overturn the election results,” CREW policy adviser Brie Sparkman wrote. in a blog post.

Non-election related crimes

CREW said Trump faces other charges such as making false statements, improperly influencing witnesses, first-degree forgery, criminal solicitation and false swearing for continually pushing the false claim that he lost the 2020 election. due to widespread electoral fraud, including in January. 2021 phone call to Raffensperger.

“Because the documents signed by the bogus voters included lies about their role and authority in the 2020 election, they may have committed false oaths and forgery in the first degree,” Sparkman said. “Furthermore, Trump and his allies may have committed criminal solicitation when they solicited the conduct of Georgia state officials to alter the election results in Trump’s favor.”

RICO Crimes

It has long been reported that Willis may try to bring RICO charges — which alleges the suspect participated in at least two crimes as part of a pattern of criminal activity — against Trump.

CREW says the list of repeat crimes Trump is charged with justifies a RICO charge being brought against him in the Georgia investigation.

Judge McBurney has since revealed that the special grand jury was concerned that some witnesses “may have lied under oath” while testifying, which could lead to perjury charges being brought against them.

Trump was not one of those who testified before a special grand jury, but a number of his allies such as his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former chief of staff of Trump Mark Meadows did.

It is unclear for which witnesses the special grand jury raised concerns.

