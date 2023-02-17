Turkey quake tests Erdogan’s almighty power – Reuters



World Turkey earthquake tests Erdogan’s almighty power

KAHRAMANMARAS (AFP) – When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assumed sweeping powers in 2018, he vowed the state would do more under a centralized system that critics liken to one man.

Five years later, a painfully slow response to a catastrophic earthquake undermined that idea, bolstering the opposition’s case in polls expected for May, experts say.

Erdogan acknowledged “shortcomings” in the government’s handling of Turkey’s deadliest disaster in its post-Ottoman history.

More than 36,000 people have died in Turkey and nearly 3,700 in neighboring Syria. The balance sheet should continue to climb in the coming days.

Under pressure like at some point during his two-decade rule, Erdogan blamed obstacles such as freezing temperatures and earthquake-damaged airports and roads.

No government in the world could have done better, Erdogan said.

The opposition counters that the February 6 earthquake underlines why Turkey needs to return to a parliamentary system in which agencies have more freedom to act on their own.

“You have centralization in all Turkish institutions, which is reflected in institutions that shouldn’t have it,” like the disaster management agency, said Hetav Rojan, a disaster management expert who follows from near Turkey.

‘CRITICAL HOURS’

Rojan argued that the system, which Erdogan won through a constitutional referendum in 2017, has crippled disaster response agencies that must make quick decisions themselves.

Help took days to arrive in many areas, with distressed residents forced to use their bare hands to try and pull loved ones from the rubble.

Others were left without water, food or shelter in freezing temperatures.

Many volunteers who rushed to the area shared on social media how they were forced to wait for permits or how materials were slow to arrive.

The government has since dispatched tens of thousands of troops to the scene, bolstering support for millions of people left homeless by a 7.8 magnitude quake.

But many are still furious at the initial delay.

The main opposition leader, who is neck and neck with Erdogan in opinion polls, has been the spearhead of criticism.

“There was no coordination. They were late at critical times,” Kemal Kilicdaroglu thundered this week.

“Their incompetence has cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of our citizens.”

DISADVANTAGE ARGUMENTS

For example, it was impossible for crane operators – who provided essential aid to rescuers – to be deployed without the approval of the disaster management agency.

It cost crucial time, say Erdogan’s critics.

Others point to unseemly disputes between state agencies and independent relief workers on the ground.

AFP journalists witnessed arguments between volunteers and AFAD rescuers in Elbistan, near the epicenter of a huge aftershock in southeastern Turkey.

“We started working on this rubble even though the disaster agency discouraged us from doing so,” one volunteer, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, told AFP.

“When we finally heard the voice of a survivor, the AFAD teams took us away and resumed our work,” he added.

Murat, 48, waiting for news of his relatives under the rubble in Kahramanmaras, witnessed similar scenes.

“When the miners discovered a living person under the rubble, they were pushed back and people who wanted to appear on camera took their place,” he said, also fearful of disclosing his surname.

CONTROL THE NARRATIVE

Even a non-profit group led by rock star Haluk Levent, as well as opposition-run municipalities that sent their own rescue teams, have angered the government.

“The necessary measures will be taken against anyone who tries to compete with the state,” threatened Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

“The (ruling party) government and its institutions are really trying to control the narrative of the current bailout management,” Rojan said.

An advertising campaign, described as “the disaster of the century”, had been prepared by an agency close to the government, Turkish media reported.

The aim, critics say, was to convince the Turks that any shortcomings are due to the gigantic size of the disaster – that no one could handle such a disaster.

In the face of public outcry, the campaign was withdrawn.

For Rojan, it is still “too early” to see if the government’s narrative will work.

“It’s definitely a political test for Erdogan with the upcoming elections,” he said.