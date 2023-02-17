Politics
Adani-Hidenburg conflict: On billionaire George Soros’ attack on PM Modi, BJP’s appropriate response
Union Minister Smriti Irani has said billionaire George Soros was seeking to weaken India’s democratic process after the latter said Narendra Modi would be weakened by the misfortunes of business tycoon Gautam Adani.
Union Minister Smriti Irani at BJP headquarters (Photo: Twitter)
By Himanshu Mishra: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched an attack on billionaire George Soros who predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be weakened by the setbacks of business tycoon Gautam Adani. Union Minister Smriti Irani called on Indians to respond in a united manner to “foreign powers trying to interfere in India’s democratic processes”, calling his remarks an “attack on India”.
“Today, as a citizen, I call on every individual, organization and society to speak out against the intent of this individual who seeks to undermine our democratic interests for personal gain,” Smriti Irani said.
Soros said on Thursday that Prime Minister Modi is expected to field questions from foreign investors and parliament on allegations of fraud and stock manipulation in Adanis’ industrial empire. Adani Group shares fell after U.S. short seller Hindenburg released a report accusing Adani Group companies of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.
While delivering a speech at the Munich Security Conference in 2023, George Soros noted that Prime Minister Modi had been “silent” on the subject.
READ ALSO | Market rumour: the Adani group specifies that it has not hired the accounting firm Grant Thornton
Everyone should condemn his remarks with one voice, she said. She alleged that Soros wanted to destroy Indian democracy and wanted “hand-picked” people to run the government here.
Irani said billionaire investor George Soros not only attacked Prime Minister Modi but also targeted India’s democratic system. Plans to weaken India’s democracy will meet India’s power under Prime Minister Modi, she said.
Referring to his remarks, Irani said the billionaire’s remarks come at a time when India is on its way to becoming the 5th largest economy in the world.
“George Soros wants a government that bends to his needs to make his nefarious plans succeed. It is clear from his statements that he said funding over $1 billion, especially to target leaders like the Prime Minister Modi, is important,” Irani said.
Calling Soros’ response a “statement to destroy India’s democratic processes”, the incendiary BJP leader said, “I urge every Indian to give a proper response to George Soros.”
“We will not pander to Soros’ bad intentions. We have fought with foreign forces before and we will fight in the future as well,” she said.
Launching a scathing attack on the billionaire, the Union Minister said he was a designated ‘economic war criminal’ who declared his bad intentions towards India.
He has created a fund of more than a billion dollars to intervene in democratic systems, including in India, she claimed.
READ ALSO | Adani Group shares fall after Hindenburg report. What we know so far
WHO IS GEORGES SOROS?
Billionaire George Soros is the founder of the Open Society Foundations and has a net worth of approximately $8.5 billion. According to Open Society Foundations, under the direction of George Soross, it supports individuals and organizations around the world who fight for free speech, responsible government, and societies that promote justice and equality.
Open Society Foundations awards grants to groups and individuals who promote democracy, transparency, and free speech.
HOW DID THE OPPOSITION REACT?
Referring to Soros’ remark, veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it had ‘nothing to do with George Soros’, and that the Adani controversy would ‘trigger democratic renewal’ was up to Congress, the parties opposition and the Indian electoral process.
“Whether the Prime Minister-related Adani scam will trigger a democratic revival in India is entirely up to Congress, opposition parties and our electoral process. It has NOTHING to do with George Soros. Our Nehruvian heritage ensures people like Soros can’t determine our election results,” he tweeted.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi asked why the BJP was doing a full press conference on Soros. “Who is George Soros and why is BJP’s Troll Mantralaya devoting an entire press conference to him? BTW, does Mantriji have a comment on Israeli agencies’ interference in India’s election process? That’s a greatest threat to Indian democracy,” she tweeted.
Soros said the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani’s business empire that has shaken faith in India as an investment opportunity could open the door for democratic renewal in the country.
READ ALSO | Gautam Adanis’ statement fails to calm investors, group’s market cap drops by more than $100 billion
(With PTI inputs)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/adani-hidenburg-row-billionaire-george-soros-attack-pm-modi-smriti-irani-2335978-2023-02-17
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian officials end 3-day search of BBC offices that has been criticized by news groups
- India vs Australia: Confirmed Selections, Lineups for 2023 Test Cricket Series
- Gauchos open up on Campus Diamond against Thunderbirds
- The bird flu outbreak is taking an ominous turn
- Manipulating jumping genes associated with obesity Metabolic Health
- Do you have a family history of cancer? | | McLaren Healthcare News
- More and more talent is poised to leave companies due to misalignment of values
- Major water security concern, India set to rekindle ancient connection with nature (PM Modi)
- Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects territorial deal with Russia – BBC News
- Joe Biden says he will speak to China’s Xi Jinping about ball incident
- Men’s hockey goes to Princeton, #1 Quinnipiac
- Pegula rolls past Haddad Maia into the Doha semi-finals, facing Sakkari