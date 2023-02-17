Adani-Hidenburg conflict: On billionaire George Soros’ attack on PM Modi, BJP’s appropriate response

By Himanshu Mishra: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched an attack on billionaire George Soros who predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be weakened by the setbacks of business tycoon Gautam Adani. Union Minister Smriti Irani called on Indians to respond in a united manner to “foreign powers trying to interfere in India’s democratic processes”, calling his remarks an “attack on India”.

“Today, as a citizen, I call on every individual, organization and society to speak out against the intent of this individual who seeks to undermine our democratic interests for personal gain,” Smriti Irani said.

Soros said on Thursday that Prime Minister Modi is expected to field questions from foreign investors and parliament on allegations of fraud and stock manipulation in Adanis’ industrial empire. Adani Group shares fell after U.S. short seller Hindenburg released a report accusing Adani Group companies of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

While delivering a speech at the Munich Security Conference in 2023, George Soros noted that Prime Minister Modi had been “silent” on the subject.

Everyone should condemn his remarks with one voice, she said. She alleged that Soros wanted to destroy Indian democracy and wanted “hand-picked” people to run the government here.

Irani said billionaire investor George Soros not only attacked Prime Minister Modi but also targeted India’s democratic system. Plans to weaken India’s democracy will meet India’s power under Prime Minister Modi, she said.

Referring to his remarks, Irani said the billionaire’s remarks come at a time when India is on its way to becoming the 5th largest economy in the world.

“George Soros wants a government that bends to his needs to make his nefarious plans succeed. It is clear from his statements that he said funding over $1 billion, especially to target leaders like the Prime Minister Modi, is important,” Irani said.

Calling Soros’ response a “statement to destroy India’s democratic processes”, the incendiary BJP leader said, “I urge every Indian to give a proper response to George Soros.”

“We will not pander to Soros’ bad intentions. We have fought with foreign forces before and we will fight in the future as well,” she said.

Launching a scathing attack on the billionaire, the Union Minister said he was a designated ‘economic war criminal’ who declared his bad intentions towards India.

He has created a fund of more than a billion dollars to intervene in democratic systems, including in India, she claimed.

WHO IS GEORGES SOROS?

Billionaire George Soros is the founder of the Open Society Foundations and has a net worth of approximately $8.5 billion. According to Open Society Foundations, under the direction of George Soross, it supports individuals and organizations around the world who fight for free speech, responsible government, and societies that promote justice and equality.

Open Society Foundations awards grants to groups and individuals who promote democracy, transparency, and free speech.

HOW DID THE OPPOSITION REACT?

Referring to Soros’ remark, veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it had ‘nothing to do with George Soros’, and that the Adani controversy would ‘trigger democratic renewal’ was up to Congress, the parties opposition and the Indian electoral process.

“Whether the Prime Minister-related Adani scam will trigger a democratic revival in India is entirely up to Congress, opposition parties and our electoral process. It has NOTHING to do with George Soros. Our Nehruvian heritage ensures people like Soros can’t determine our election results,” he tweeted.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi asked why the BJP was doing a full press conference on Soros. “Who is George Soros and why is BJP’s Troll Mantralaya devoting an entire press conference to him? BTW, does Mantriji have a comment on Israeli agencies’ interference in India’s election process? That’s a greatest threat to Indian democracy,” she tweeted.

Soros said the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani’s business empire that has shaken faith in India as an investment opportunity could open the door for democratic renewal in the country.

(With PTI inputs)