Hundreds of PTI workers gather at Zaman Park to resist attempted arrest of Imran Khan





Hundreds of PTI workers and supporters gathered at the residence of PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Zaman Park in a bid to thwart his planned arrest due to the cancellation of his protective bond in a case regarding protests outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the details, PTI leader Murad Saeed said the government decided to arrest Imran Khan. He asked the workers of PTI Lahore to go immediately to the residence of Khans. He said every PTI worker should walk out of their homes even if a single PTI leader is arrested by the government.

Hundreds of PTI workers and supporters, including women and children, began gathering in Zaman Park to thwart any attempt by the police to arrest their party’s chairman. Meanwhile, a large contingent of police had also reached Zaman Park, however, large crowds of PTI workers were blocking the roads to Zaman Park.

Read more: Ready to go to prison: Imran Khan challenges the government to arrest him

Needless to say, Zaman Park was bustling with activity as PTI workers and supporters camped outside Imran Khan’s residence as they constantly chanted anti-government and police slogans.

Videos of incredible scenes from Zaman Park are going viral on social media. PTI workers express their will to resist any attempt by the government to arrest Imran Khan. Women sitting outside Imran Khan’s house were even seen holding clubs and sticks for their safety.

On Thursday, news spread that Pakistani police were planning to arrest former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan for failing to appear in the Lahore High Court. Take a look as hundreds of workers gather in Zaman Park, Lahore to protest and block the entrance to Khan’s residence: pic.twitter.com/johU3Herpw

— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 16, 2023

” ”

24!

#____ pic.twitter.com/vzidmHOaWi

— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 17, 2023

No fear #Zaman_Park 4:32 #__ #____ pic.twitter.com/0HOjgRw9r6

— Farid Malik (@StaunchInsafi) February 16, 2023

The social media manager of PTI said workers residing at Zaman Park are working in shifts to stay outside Imran Khan’s house in Zaman Park and will come in shifts from different parts of the country.

While the scenes at Zaman Park are energetic, there are also fears that the situation could escalate leading to complete chaos, possibly worse than the Azadi march of the PTI in May 2022, possibly a situation similar to the incident of Model Town.

Read more: Promotion of officer charged in Model Town case raises questions

At Zaman Park right now. No confrontation of any kind please. It could be apocalyptic in nature and trigger nationwide protests. The country is on the verge of default, there is a constitutional crisis. pic.twitter.com/fxjjzMDZep

— Pak Lawyers Forum (@PLF_Officials) February 16, 2023

Two days ago, an Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) rejected Imran Khan’s request for an extension of his provisional bail for failure to appear in a protest case before the ECP after his disqualification in the Toshakhana case. The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected Khans’ bail request, raising fears at the PTI that the former prime minister could be arrested.

