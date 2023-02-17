Tucker Carlson called Trump a demonic force, a destroyer





On the night of Jan. 6, 2021, Fox News host Tucker Carlson called then-President Donald Trump “a demonic force” in a text to his producer after Trump supporters took storming the Capitol that day.

It was one of many revelations in a filing by Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Fox News for defamation and seeking $1.6 billion in damages.

At issue are claims by Fox News hosts and guests made shortly after the 2020 presidential election. Some of them suggested or outright stated that the Dominion machines were part of a scheme to steal the contest to Trump, who claimed the election was rigged.

Two days after the 2020 election, the outcome of which is yet to be determined, Carlson fumed via text message about Fox News calling Arizona for Joe Biden. Dominion’s filing notes that the network was under heavy criticism from conservatives at the time. According to a text in the filing (page 19), the Arizona call seemed to cause consternation among the network’s biggest stars:

Fox hosts Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity immediately understood the threat to them personally. Carlson wrote to his producer Alex Pfeiffer on November 5, “We have worked very hard to build what we have. These assholes are destroying our credibility. It annoys me. He added that he had spoken with Laura and [S]ean a minute ago and they are very upset,” Carlson noted: “At this point, we get hurt no matter what. Pfeiffer replied: That’s a tough needle to thread, but I really think many on our side are reckless demagogues right now. Tucker replied: Of course they are. We are not going to follow them. And he added: What? [Trump]is good at destroying things. He is the undisputed world champion. He could easily destroy us if we play badly.

Two months later, a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to annul the election while Congress was inside to certify the results.

The filing includes a text from Carlson to his producer later that day (page 43) in which the Fox News host calls Trump a “demonic force”:

After January 6, trying to make the connection between the truth and the pressure from its viewers and sponsors became even more difficult. Late on January 6, Carlson texted Pfeiffer saying that Trump is “a demonic force, a destroyer. But it will not destroy us. On January 26, Carlson invited his main sponsor Mike Lindell to his show, where Lindell pitched these same conspiracies on air after previewing them for Carlson staff during a pre-interview.

On his show, Carlson downplayed the Capitol riot and even called it a “protest for election justice.”

Elsewhere in the filing is a text in which Carlson tells Sean Hannity that Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich should be “fired” for a fact check on Trump’s election lie.

Please get her fired,” he said. “Seriously.”

Fox News says Dominion’s lawsuit is without merit.

There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the heart of this matter remains freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights granted by the Constitution and copyrighted by The New York Times v. Sullivan, Fox News said in a statement.

Fox News filed an amended counterclaim against Dominion on Thursday.

