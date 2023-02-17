



Topline Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation on Wednesday, leaving an unclear path for a new referendum for Scottish independence from the UK after her government has spent the past decade lobbying for a second vote. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she will step down when a successor is chosen. (Photo … [+] by JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Pool/AFP via Getty Images Highlights Sturgeon was elected leader of the Scottish National Party and as Prime Minister just weeks after the failed 2014 Scottish referendum to leave the UK, but she announced it. resignation in a surprise announcement this week because of the brutality of being a politician. In the June 2016 Brexit referendum, 62% of Scottish voters wanted the UK to stay in the European Union, but the majority of the UK voted to leave, meaning Scotland would also leave , which became a turning in the campaign for a second independence referendum. The day after the Brexit vote, Sturgeon called Scotland’s withdrawal against our will from the EU is democratically unacceptable and said a second vote for independence from the UK is very likely. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> In February 2017, the Scottish Government voted 90 to 34 for to oppose the UK leaving the EU, and the following month had vote in favor of holding a second referendum on Scottish independence. After the pro-independence Sturgeons party lost 21 seats in the 2017 UK general election and amid ongoing Brexit negotiations, she postponed the second independence referendum effort at least in the fall of 2018. In April 2019, Sturgeon declared plans for a second referendum vote before the end of the Scottish parliamentary session in May 2021. After the sturgeon party won 80% of Scottish seats in the House of Commons in December 2019, which she saw as a mandate on independence, the Scottish Parliament passed a frame to govern the referendums and asked then Prime Minister Boris Johnson to allow the administration of a vote for Scottish independence. Johnson rejected Sturgeons’ request for a second referendum in January 2020, saying the 2014 referendum was meant to be a single vote per generation. After the Covid-19 pandemic halted referendum plans, Johnson rejected another request from Sturgeon to hold a referendum in June 2022, and the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom dotted Sturgeons tries to organize a referendum vote without the approval of the British government. Key Context The sturgeon has long supported independence, maintaining Scotland would be better off politically and economically if governed directly by its residents. Public support for independence has fluctuated slightly, with a majority supporting independence in 2020 while Scots disapproved of Boris Johnson’s pandemic response and his approval ratings plummeted. But support has decreaseswith a recent poll showing that 44% of Scots support independence, a result similar to the 2014 referendum where 45% voted in favor of independence. Chief Critics Sturgeon faced consistent opposition to a referendum from Boris Johnson, who led the UK government for several years of his term as prime minister. Johnson made a cast iron commitment in 2019 not to grant Sturgeon the power to hold a second referendum and asserted that the result of the 2014 referendum should stand. Leaders of other Scottish political parties criticized Sturgeon and his party for their focus on independence; Deputy leader of the Scottish Labor Party, Jackie Baillie, has called The SNP are pushing for independence, an obsession amid the lack of a clear majority of voters in favor of independence according to recent polls. Tangent The Sturgeons’ resignation comes weeks after former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she would step down. Ardern and Sturgeon drew comparisons for resigning rather than being expelled and choosing to resign due to the emotional intensity of serving in politics. To monitor Who the Scottish National Party will choose as its new leader. Sturgeon will not step down until a successor has been chosen. Further reading Scotsman Nicola Sturgeon to resign, complicating independence movement (NPR) Nicola Sturgeon resigns: Scottish First Minister says politics have taken their toll (BBC)

