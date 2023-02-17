Xi Jinping announces final victory over Virus

Xi Jinping hailed his own coronavirus policies over the past three years as a miracle in human history. China’s virus-related death rate remained at the lowest level in the world, the state and party leader told a meeting of the country’s seven most powerful men. His country had just won a great and decisive victory.

Friederike Bge Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia.

The zero Covid strategy and its abrupt abandonment, which is euphemistically called optimization in official parlance, had proven to be quite correct. This is recognized by the masses, that is, the population.

In his speech to the Standing Committee of the Pilot Bureau, Xi Jinping described the chaotic conditions in hospitals nationwide after the temporary abolition of all protective measures as a smooth transition. With the zero-Covid policy, precious time has been gained before the lethality of the virus weakens.

Xi does not give the death toll

His speech should be understood as the Communist Party’s final declaration of victory over the coronavirus. Xi Jinping’s words can now be canonized in textbooks, history books, media reports and other publications. The party leader ordered a related propaganda campaign: efforts should be made to recognize the important results of the fight against the coronavirus, to better tell China’s stories of this fight and to increase the confidence of the whole party and people of all ethnic groups. in their success.

The head of state and party leader mentioned a continuous adjustment of the measures since November 2022. He thus repeats the gentleman of an orderly and well-prepared transition phase previously relayed by the state media. In reality, the device stuck to the zero-Covid strategy until the sudden U-turn on December 7.

Until the last day, quarantine centers were set up all over the country, which were then no longer needed. The pre-dating of the reversal also presumably serves to downplay the significance of the protests against the zero-Covid policy in late November. To date, there have been no public statements or reports from state media. However, many participants remain in detention.

Although he claimed that proportionally fewer people died from Corona in China than in any other country in the world, Xi Jinping did not give a figure. It only counted the seriously ill, with 800,000 people. Chinese authorities have put the number of corona deaths in hospitals at 83,150. Experts, however, put the death toll at one in 1.5 million, up to 18 times higher. However, given the population of 1.4 billion, that death rate would still be significantly lower than, say, the United States.

Since China has not provided detailed data on the unprecedented wave of infections in December and January, a reliable comparison with other countries is not possible. The actual death toll will likely never be known. This also applies to the number of people who died of other illnesses that could not be treated due to the zero-Covid policy.

The myth of system efficiency is busted

Yanzhong Huang, an expert on China’s health system at the Council on Foreign Relations, points out that the official number of fatal strokes and heart attacks in 2020/2021 was 700,000 higher than in 2019. It is undisputed among experts that the abrupt abolition of all protective measures has led to an overload of the health system and therefore an increased risk of death. The policy change surprised even hospitals and medical professionals, who were unable to stock antivirals like Paxlovid, ventilators or fever reducers like ibuprofen.

Almost everyone in China has heard reports from family and friends of failed attempts to access hospitals and medicine, long waits and degrading conditions at funerals for deceased loved ones. For many, Xi Jinping’s rhetoric of victory is therefore likely to be greeted with sarcasm.

The experience of the unprepared turnaround and the previous excessive proliferation of protective measures triggered a crisis of confidence. The myth of the efficiency of the Chinese system has been shattered. The actions of Chinese leaders are often described as arbitrary and unpredictable. It also dampens expectations about the future viability of the system in the face of other challenges such as the housing crisis, an aging society and the recovery of the economy.

But only a few dare to openly criticize the Supreme Leader. Reactions to the speech were severely censored on the Chinese internet. State media either disabled their commentary functions or allowed only patriotic statements.

However, some users have expressed dissatisfaction. We only have the second best result in the world, we wrote. North Korea has the best. Another wrote, citing the impossibility of directly naming Xi Jinping: We control ourselves, we prove ourselves right, we validate ourselves, we boast, and only one believes that he is serving the people.