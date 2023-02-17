Politics
George Soros flounders in Adani-Hindengburg row, says ‘silent’ PM Modi; BJP strikes back
The BJP was quick to hit out at the American tycoon saying that “George Soros, an international entrepreneur, has declared his evil intention to interfere in India’s democratic processes.”
Soros, in a speech on Thursday, said Gautam Adis “was accused of stock manipulation and his stock had collapsed like a house of cards.”
“
Calling Modi and Adani ‘close allies’, whose ‘fate is intertwined’, the 92-year-old billionaire investor said: ‘This will significantly weaken Modi’s grip on the Federal Government of India and open the door for institutional reforms indispensable. .”
“I may be naïve, but I am waiting for a democratic revival in India,” Soros said in his address to the Munich Security Conference in 2023.
The US-based short seller, in its January 24 report, raised concerns that shares of Adani Group companies could decline from their current levels due to high valuations, ” brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud”, among others.
After the report was released, share prices of Adani Group companies fell significantly.
Continued sales of the group’s shares led its flagship company, Adani Enterprises Limited, to cancel a fully subscribed Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering.
In its response, the Adani Group on January 29, in a lengthy 413-page report, said the Hindenburg Research report was not an attack on any particular company, but a “calculated attack” on India. , its growth story and its ambitions.
The Adani Group attacked Hindenburg as “an unethical short seller” and said the New York-based entity’s report was “nothing but a lie”.
The Adani-Hindenburg row has also come up in parliament, with opposition parties disrupting debates during the recent budget session with their demands for a joint parliamentary committee inquiry into the issue.
Congress has written to the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and the Chairman of SEBI, in two separate letters, demanding an investigation into the allegations made against the Adani Group by Hindenburg Research.
Earlier on Monday, the central government informed the Supreme Court that SEBI has jurisdiction to handle the situation and has agreed to set up a committee to protect investors’ interests, following Hindenburg’s report on the Adani Group.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that SEBI is fully equipped to deal with the situation and said the government has no objection to appointing a committee to suggest guaranteeing investor protection in the future.
However, he said that the committee’s mandate is important since it has an international effect. He also said the government would provide the names under seal.
Last week, the Supreme Court demanded a response from the Ministry of Finance and SEBI on how to ensure that Indian investors are protected against sudden volatility in the future by observing the recent crash due to the Hindenburg Research report.
Meanwhile, in his Thursday speech, Soros called India an interesting case of democracy. “Prime Minister Modi has close relations with both open and closed societies. India is a member of the Quad (which also includes Australia, the United States and Japan), but it buys a lot of Russian oil at a price very beneficial and makes a lot of money on it,” Soros said.
The BJP attacked Soros as “a man who broke the Bank of England” and is “named by the nation an economic war criminal”.
“Statements made by George Soros must be understood. He is making such statements to tear down India’s democracy so that his hand-picked people run the government of the country,” the BJP leader and Union minister said.
|
