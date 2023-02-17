Imran Khan calls for investigation against ex-Pakistani army chief General Bajwa





Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 3:07 PM IST

Khan had claimed Bajwa’s behavior changed after he was granted an extension as army chief in 2019. (AFP/File)

Imran Khan alleged that the recordings of General Bajwa’s conversation with the Prime Minister constituted a serious breach of the army chief’s oath.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an investigation against former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for violating his oath of office as army chief.

Imran Khan claimed that General Bajwa violated his oath of office when he was army chief of staff. CNN-News18 has accessed a copy of the letter Imran Khan sent to President Alvi dated February 14.

In the letter, Imran Khan said General Bajwa admitted to journalist Javed Chaudhry that we consider Imran Khan dangerous for the country if he continues to stay in power.

The former Prime Minister said it would be essential to check with General Bajwa who did he call us.

The PTI chief also alleged that the recordings of General Bajwa’s conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constitute a serious violation of the army chiefs’ oath and basic human rights.

The question is why and under what authorization did General Bajwa record confidential conversations? Imran asked.

General Bajwa flouted his oath and openly violated the government’s policy of neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war, he said in the letter.

Imran Khan further said that General Bajwa took a stance against the Pakistani government’s policy on the Russian-Ukrainian war during the Islamabad security conference on April 2, 2022.

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan claimed that General Qamar Bajwa wanted him to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine, but he did not oblige citing the example of India.

When I returned from a visit to Russia (a year ago as Prime Minister), General Bajwa asked me to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I told him that India, which is a strategic ally of the United States, remains neutral. Thus, Pakistan should remain neutral, Khan said.

Khan also held General Bajwa, the main actor, “responsible for the plot which resulted in his ousting from power. Bajwa is the root of all the crises that afflict Pakistan today”, he said. .

Earlier, Khan described General Bajwa, who retired in November last year, as the super-king “and said his three-and-a-half-year stint in the prime minister’s office was more like a puppet “.

