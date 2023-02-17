Top Jokowi! Erdogan thanks RI for helping Turkey earthquake





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly thanked RI. This is related to Indonesia’s aid to earthquake victims in Turkey. This was emphasized by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) while communicating with Indonesian Search and Rescue Team (INASAR) and Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey Lalu Muhammad Iqbal via video call connection to the center Command of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas). . “Last night I also called, spoke with President Erdogan about our team, our medical and SAR team who are already in Turkey,” he said, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday ( 02/16/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “And, he expressed his appreciation because we were considered fast,” he said. The INASAR team itself has arrived in Turkey since February 12. There are 48 employees and two sniffer dogs. Upon arrival, the INASAR team immediately set up a base of operations (BoO) and immediately carried out search and rescue operations. The INASAR team continues to go to the field to help in the process of evacuating the victims still crushed by the collapsed buildings. “We have searched seven areas, namely Sumeriah Mah, Antakiya, Haraparasi, Cekmece, Cebrail, Esenlik and Electric. So far, we have found and evacuated 12 victims,” ​​the deputy head explained. alert and training section of Basarnas. Director who led the INASAR team in operations in Turkey, Yopi Haryadi. “In addition, we have also assigned two staff members to the United Nations Reception and Departure Center to receive arrivals and returns from international USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) teams and one person to the USAR coordination cell in as a center for coordinating international SAR operations in Turkey,” he continued. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Video: Erdogan’s country is collapsing (sef/sef)



