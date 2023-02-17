Why does Turkey want other countries to start spelling its name “Trkiye”?





(The Conversation is an independent, nonprofit source of news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.) Advertisement The article continues below this ad (THE CONVERSATION) Does the recent spelling change for turkeys mean they are more authentically Turkish? Or is there more to the story? In June 2022, the United Nations agreed to change the spelling of the country known in the English-speaking world as Turkey in Trkiye, responding to a request from the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In January 2023, the US State Department also agreed to adopt the requested amendment in his written communications. A number of media reported that Turkey changed its name, but it’s not really true the Turks called their country Trkiye since 1923, when Turkey became the successor state of the Ottoman Empire. The change is less like Rhodesia becoming Zimbabwe in 1980 and closer to what would happen if the country known in English as Germany demanded that the world call it Deutschland, as the Germans say. Advertisement The article continues below this ad But Erdogan’s demand and the UN’s decision to follow suit raise the question of why countries are seeking to change their names. The case of Burma, which officially renamed itself Myanmar in 1989, illustrates these two dynamics. Advertisement The article continues below this ad From 1824 to 1948, Burma was ruled by Britain, which established colonies inside the country to control the production of timber, oil and minerals. Later settlements along the fertile coast of the Irrawaddy Delta controlled the even more profitable production of rice. British administrators, as they did in their colonies, played favorites with different ethnic groups on the pitch, benefiting those willing to learn English and convert to Christianity. In British colonial Burma, it was the Karens a large ethnic minority group whose members speak a number of related languages, including PaO and Karenni who played this role. During the 100 years of British rule, the Karens cultivated a sense of national identity that became so strong that they called for the formation of an independent state, apparently with British support. The divide between the Karen and the Burmese, the majority ethnic group, became so marked that when the Japanese occupied British Burma in 1942 during World War II, the Karens sided with the British, while the Burmese sided with the Japanese. Things only got worse when the British abruptly withdrew from Burma in 1948, leaving a power vacuum that the Burmese quickly filled. In 1989, the Burmese military dictatorship set up a linguistic commission to replace or modify the spellings given to Burmese towns by the British. They changed the capital from Rangoon to Yangon. In a surprise to the world, Burma became Myanmar. Advertisement The article continues below this ad In Burmese language, registry differences, or specific styles of the language used for specific purposes, are common. In spoken and colloquial Burmese, the country is known as Bama, from which the British derived Burma. In formal and written literary style, the country is known as Myanmar. Burma’s move into Myanmar represented, on the one hand, a postcolonial power move intended to signal distance from British Burma and its colonial heritage. At the same time, the name change penetrated into domestic ethnopolitics. Bama is preferred among non-elites, including many ethnolinguistic minority groups who do not have access to the formal register. However, Burmese elites have tended to use Myanmar. This decision showed that Burmese elites in positions of power and authority, who are more likely to use the formal literary style, were running the show. Advertisement The article continues below this ad Not all name changes are that complicated. For hundreds of years, the country currently known in English as Thailand was called Siam, a word probably of Chinese origin that Portuguese settlers began to use in the 16th century. Linguists call words like Siam exonyms names applied by outsiders with no particular connection to the named group. When Thailand declared itself a constitutional monarchy in 1939, he simply asked for the exonym to be correctedand that the world refers to his country using a variant of the local term Thailand. Exonym corrections are commonplace in postcolonial Africa. Zaire change, a Portuguese variant of a Bantu word, to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the change of the named Rhodesia to Cecile Rhodesa British colonizer in Zimbabwe are just two examples. Advertisement The article continues below this ad Advertisement The article continues below this ad

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seattlepi.com/news/article/why-does-turkey-want-other-countries-to-start-17788107.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos