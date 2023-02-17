Regarding the KLB and Erick Thohir as PSSI President, President Joko Widodo: The government does not interfere





JAKARTA, suaramerdeka.com – Erick Thohir was officially elected President General of PSSI for the period 2023-2027. During the election of the General President of PSSI at the Shangrila Hotel in Jakarta, Erick Thohir won the competition with La Nyalla Matalitti. Erick Thohir, who won 64 votes, was far superior to La Nyalla, who won 22 votes, so he officially became the President General of PSSI. Also Read: Circulating Criminal Code Video Linked to Ferdy Sambo Verdict, Mahfud MD Response: It’s Like Slander… Reacting to the election of Erick Thohir as the general chairman of the PSSI, President Joko Widodo hopes that there will be a total reform of Indonesian football. This was revealed by President Joko Widodo after the opening of the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023. “We hope that with the new president there will be total reform. That is our hope, yes,” President Joko Widodo said, as quoted on Setkab’s website. Also read: The beauty of zodiac love, here are the predictions for Friday, February 13, 2023: Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Pisces, Aquarius President Joko Widodo hopes that the new management of PSSI can improve Indonesian football. “So that our football can come to life and at least we can take ASEAN’s first step, then we can take Asia’s second step. That’s the government’s only hope,” he said. . Furthermore, the Head of State underlined that the government did not interfere in the implementation of the PSSI KLB. Read also: Are the twists and turns of the Pertashop business really not as busy as before? Turns out these are the anti-loss tips and innovations “The government does not join in according to the statute,” he said. Erick Thohir, who is also minister of the BUMN, will replace the position of Mochamad Iriawan, whose mandate has ended. “Thank you, thank you for the confidence granted. Bismillah, yes”, declared Erick Thohir after his election.

